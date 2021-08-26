Nostalgia alert! Netflix is due to add more than 100 titles in September, including all four “Jaws” movies and the “Saved by the Bell” franchise.

Every episode of the original “Saved by the Bell” series, as well as the “College Years” spinoff and the two TV movies (“Hawaiian Style” and “Wedding in Las Vegas”), will join the platform on Sept. 15. “Jaws,” “Jaws 2,” “Jaws 3,” and “Jaws: The Revenge” arrive the following day.

Advertisement

Netflix will also be adding early 2000s favorites such as “School of Rock” and “A Cinderella Story” next month to warm millennials’ hearts.

NBC via Getty Images "Saved by the Bell" will join Netflix on Sept. 15.

As for Netflix Original content, brace yourself for new seasons of “Sex Education,” “Dear White People” and “Lucifer” (the final installments for the latter two). Reality competition shows like “The Circle” and “Nailed It!” are also returning in September.

And on the movie front, Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd star in the upcoming dramedy “The Starling,” (out Sept. 24), while Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci appear in the 9/11 biographical film “Worth” (Sept. 3).

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Advertisement

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Sept. 1

“How to Be a Cowboy” (Netflix Series)

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” (Netflix Documentary)

Advertisement

“A Cinderella Story”

“Crooked House”

“Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“The Blue Lagoon”

“Chappie”

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Cliffhanger”

“Cold Mountain”

“Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles”

Advertisement

“Dear John”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Freedom Writers”

“Green Lantern”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“The Interview”

“Kid-E-Cats” (Season 2)

“Labyrinth”

Advertisement

“Letters to Juliet”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Marshall”

“Mystery Men”

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Open Season 2”

“Rhyme & Reason”

Advertisement

“School of Rock”

“Tears of the Sun”

“Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins”

Sept. 2

“Afterlife of the Party” (Netflix Film)

“Final Account”

“Q-Force” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 3

“Dive Club” (Netflix Family)

“Money Heist (Part 5, Volume 1, Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Sharkdog” (Netflix Family)

“Worth” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 6

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 7

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Netflix Family)

“On the Verge” (Netflix Series)

“Untold: Breaking Point” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 8.

Advertisement

“The Circle” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Into the Night” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“JJ+E” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 9

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Women and the Murderer” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 10

“Firedrake the Silver Dragon” (Netflix Family)

“Kate” (Netflix Film)

“Lucifer” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Metal Shop Masters” (Netflix Series)

“Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” (Netflix Family)

“Prey” (Netflix Film)

“Yowamushi Pedal”

“Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road”

Sept. 13

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 14

“A StoryBots Space Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (Netflix Family)

Sept. 15

“Nailed It!” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Nightbooks” (Netflix Film)

“Saved by the Bell” (Seasons 1-9)

“Schumacher” (Netflix Documentary)

“Too Hot To Handle: Latino” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 16

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Netflix Family)

Advertisement

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“My Heroes Were Cowboys” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 17

“Ankahi Kahaniya” (Netflix Film)

“Chicago Party Aunt” (Netflix Series)

“The Father Who Moves Mountains” (Netflix Film)

“Sex Education” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Squid Game” (Netflix Series)

“The Stronghold” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 19

“Dark Skies”

Sept. 20

“Grown Ups”

Sept. 21

“Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel” (Netflix Family)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Sept. 22

Advertisement

“Confessions of an Invisible Girl” (Netflix Film)

“Dear White People” (Volume 4, Netflix Series)

“Intrusion” (Netflix Film)

“Jaguar” (Netflix Series)

“Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 23

“Je Suis Karl” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 24

“Blood & Water” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Ganglands (Braqueurs)” ((Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Jailbirds New Orleans” (Netflix Series)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix Series)

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” (Netflix Family)

“The Starling” (Netflix Film)

“Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 28

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix Family)

“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sept. 29

“The Chestnut Man” (Netflix Series)

Advertisement

“Friendzone” (Netflix Film)

“MeatEater” (Season 10, Part 1, Netflix Series)

“No One Gets Out Alive” (Netflix Film)

“Polly Pocket” (Season 3, Part 1)

“Sounds Like Love” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 30

“Love 101” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Luna Park” (Netflix Series)