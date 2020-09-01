New Movies And Shows On Netflix September 2020

Netflix has had a slow summer for new releases. Thankfully that changes with the service’s September lineup, which features multiple Netflix Originals of note.

A few new Netflix films particularly stand out: “The Devil All the Time” stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and “Enola Holmes” (about Sherlock’s sister) stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

But I’m most excited for Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” which debuts Sept. 4. Netflix has been adding a few of Kaufman’s older movies lately, including “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Netflix also has a big show release with “Ratched.” Sarah Paulson stars as Nurse Ratched in a story set in the narrative universe of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Glen Wilson/Netflix Tom Holland in "The Devil All the Time" on Netflix.

The service adds over three dozen movies this month, including non-Originals such as “Back to the Future,” “Magic Mike” and “Pineapple Express.”

Over two dozen movies also leave the service, however, including “A Knight’s Tale,” “Despicable Me” and “Jurassic Park.” I’m sad to see “The Social Network” and “Frances Ha” go.

Check out the full list of movies and shows below.

Arrivals

Sept. 1

“Adrift”

“Anaconda”

“Back to the Future”

“Back to the Future Part II”

“Back to the Future Part III”

“Barbershop”

“Barbie Princess Adventure”

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” (Netflix Family)

“Borgen” (Season 1-3)

“The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” (Netflix Family)

“Children of the Sea”

“Coneheads”

“Glory”

“Grease”

“Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“La Partita / The Match” (Netflix Film)

“Magic Mike”

“The Muppets”

“Muppets Most Wanted”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Pineapple Express”

“Possession”

“The Producers” (2005)

“The Promised Neverland” (Season 1)

“Puss in Boots”

“Red Dragon”

“Residue”

“Sex Drive”

“Sister, Sister” (Season 1-6)

“The Smurfs”

“True: Friendship Day” (Netflix Family)

“Wildlife”

“Zathura”

Sept. 2

“Bad Boy Billionaires: India” (Netflix Documentary)

“Chef’s Table: BBQ” (Netflix Documentary)

“Freaks – You’re One of Us” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 3

“Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Love, Guaranteed” (Netflix Film)

“Young Wallander” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 4

“Away” (Netflix Original)

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix Film)

“The Lost Okoroshi”

“Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy” (Part 2, Netflix Family)

Sept. 7

“Midnight Special”

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix Documentary)

“Record of Youth” (Netflix Original)

“Waiting for ‘Superman’”

Sept. 8

“StarBeam” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Sept. 9

“Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give” (Netflix Film)

“Get Organized with The Home Edit” (Netflix Original)

“La Línea: Shadow of Narco” (Netflix Documentary)

“Mignonnes / Cuties” (Netflix Film)

“The Social Dilemma” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 10

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (Netflix Film)

“The Gift” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Greenleaf” (Season 5)

“The Idhun Chronicles” (Netflix Anime)

“Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix Family)

Sept. 11

“The Duchess” (Netflix Original)

“Family Business” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Girlfriends” (Seasons 1-8)

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“Pets United” (Netflix Family)

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series” (Part 2, Netflix Family)

“Se busca papá / Dad Wanted” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 15

“America’s Book of Secrets” (Season 2)

“Ancient Aliens” (Season 3)

“Cold Case Files Classic” (Season 1)

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Season 4)

“Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice” (Netflix Documentary)

“Izzy’s Koala World” (Netflix Family)

“Michael McIntyre: Showman” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Pawn Stars” (Season 2)

“The Rap Game” (Season 2)

“The Smurfs 2”

“Taco Chronicles” (Volume 2, Netflix Original)

“The Universe” (Season 2)

Sept. 16

“Baby” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Challenger: The Final Flight” (Netflix Documentary)

“Criminal: UK” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Devil All The Time” (Netflix Film)

“MeatEater” (Season 9, Netflix Original)

“The Paramedic” (Netflix Film)

“Signs” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Sing On!” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 17

“Dragon’s Dogma” (Netflix Anime)

“The Last Word” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

“American Barbecue Showdown” (Netflix Original)

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix Family)

“Ratched” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

“Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Kiss the Ground”

“The Playbook” (Netflix Documentary)

“Mighty Express” (Netflix Family)

Sept. 23

“Enola Holmes” (Netflix Film)

“Waiting…”

Sept. 24

“The Chef Show” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Real Steel”

Sept. 25

“A Perfect Crime” (Netflix Documentary)

“Country-Ish” (Netflix Original)

“Nasty C”

“The School Nurse Files” (Netflix Original)

“Sneakerheads” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

“The Good Place” (Season 4)

Sept. 27

“Bad Teacher”

“Van Helsing” (Season 4)

Sept. 28

“Whose Vote Counts, Explained” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 29

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix Comedy Special)

“Welcome to Sudden Death”

Sept. 30

“American Murder: The Family Next Door” (Netflix Documentary)

“Wentworth” (Season 8)

Coming Soon

“ARASHI’s Diary ― Voyage” (Episode 12, Netflix Documentary)

“GIMS: On the Record” (Netflix Documentary)

Departures

Sept. 4

“Christopher Robin”

Sept. 5

“Once Upon a Time” (Seasons 1-7)

Sept. 8

“Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure”

Sept. 10

“The Forgotten”

Sept. 14

“Cold Case Files” (Season 1)

Sept. 15

“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made”

Sept. 16

“The Witch”

Sept. 17

“Train to Busan”

Sept. 20

“Sarah’s Key”

Sept. 21

“Person of Interest” (Seasons 1-5)

“SMOSH: The Movie”

Sept. 22

“20 Feet From Stardom”

Sept. 26

“The Grandmaster”

Sept. 28

“Tucker and Dale vs. Evil”

Sept. 30