Netflix added a long list of movies including “Caddyshack” and “Taxi Driver” at the start of July. But the real highlight this week arrives on Independence Day, when the streaming company’s biggest success story returns for a third season.

In “Stranger Things 3,” the kids have grown up quite a bit since the first season ― the stakes and the kids’ heights have both risen considerably. I’m particularly excited that the show decided to have actor Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”) play the mayor this season. That decision brings to mind when “Portlandia” cast Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”) as the mayor of its fictional Portland. More shows should cast beloved actors from previous decades as political figures.

