This November, Netflix will give you the chance to stream classic movies like “Grease” and “Step Brothers” (yes, that’s a classic), potential new classics like Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “The Irishman,” and a few Netflix Original holiday movies that appear similar in quality and tone to what the Hallmark Channel tends to offer this time of year. Who knows though, maybe Netflix’s upcoming Vanessa Hudgens-starring “The Knight Before Christmas” will be a poetic reimagining of “The Seventh Seal” and sweep the Oscars.