This November, Netflix will give you the chance to stream classic movies like “Grease” and “Step Brothers” (yes, that’s a classic), potential new classics like Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “The Irishman,” and a few Netflix Original holiday movies that appear similar in quality and tone to what the Hallmark Channel tends to offer this time of year. Who knows though, maybe Netflix’s upcoming Vanessa Hudgens-starring “The Knight Before Christmas” will be a poetic reimagining of “The Seventh Seal” and sweep the Oscars.
Beyond movies, Netflix debuts a couple of notable Netflix Original shows including the second season of “The End of the F***ing World” and multiple holiday-themed baking competitions, with special releases for “Nailed It!” and “The Great British Baking Show.”
Movies leaving the service throughout November include “Caddyshack” and “Boyhood.”
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Nov. 1
- “American Son” (Netflix Television Event)
- “Atypical’ (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Drive” (Netflix Film)
- “Fire in Paradise” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Hache” (Netflix Original)
- “Hello Ninja” (Netflix Family)
- “Holiday in the Wild” (Netflix Film)
- “The King” (Netflix Film)
- “The Man Without Gravity” (Netflix Film)
- “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” (Netflix Original)
- “True: Grabbleapple Harvest” (Netflix Family)
- “We Are the Wave” (Netflix Original)
- “Apache Warrior”
- “Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts” (Season 1)
- “Billy on the Street”
- “Christmas Break-In”
- “Christmas in the Heartlands”
- “Christmas Survival”
- “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer”
- “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
- “Grease”
- “Holly Star”
- “How to Be a Latin Lover”
- “Love Jones”
- “Mars” (Season 2)
- “Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Paid in Full”
- “Rosemary’s Baby”
- “Rounders”
- “Santa Girl”
- “Sling Blade”
- “Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World”
- “Step Brothers”
- “The Christmas Candle”
- “The Deep” (Season 3)
- “The Game”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “Up North”
- “Wild Child”
- “Zombieland”
Nov. 4
- “A Holiday Engagement”
- “Christmas Crush”
- “Dear Santa”
- “The Devil Next Door” (Netflix Documentary)
- “District 9”
Nov. 5
- “The End of the F***ing World” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix Original)
- “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Season 4, Netflix Family)
- “Tune in for Love” (Netflix Film)
- “Undercover Brother 2”
Nov. 6
- “Burning Cane”
- “SCAMS” (Netflix Original)
- “Shadow”
Nov. 7
- “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”
Nov. 8
- “Busted!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour” (Netflix Original)
- “Green Eggs and Ham” (Netflix Original)
- “Let It Snow” (Netflix Film)
- “Paradise Beach” (Netflix Film)
- “Wild District” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Nov. 9
- “Little Things” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
- “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” (Volume 5, Netflix Original)
Nov. 11
- “A Single Man”
- “Chief of Staff” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
- “Harvey Girls Forever!” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 13
- “Maradona in Mexico” (Netflix Documentary)
Nov. 14
- “The Stranded” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
- “Avlu” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Club” (Netflix Original)
- “Earthquake Bird” (Netflix Film)
- “GO!: The Unforgettable Party” (Netflix Family)
- “House Arrest” (Netflix Film)
- “I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry” (Netflix Original)
- “Klaus” (Netflix Film)
- “Llama Llama” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “The Toys That Made Us” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Nov. 16
- “Suffragette”
Nov. 17
- “The Crown” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
- “Iliza: Unveiled” (Netflix Original)
- “No hay tiempo para la verguenza” (Netflix Documentary)
Nov. 20
- “Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator” (Netflix Documentary)
- “Dream/Killer”
- “Lorena, la de pies ligeros” (Netflix Documentary)
Nov. 21
- “The Knight Before Christmas” (Netflix Film)
- “Mortel” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
- “Dino Girl Gauko” (Netflix Family)
- “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix Original)
- “The Dragon Prince” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “High Seas” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Meet the Adebanjos” (Seasons 1-3)
- “Mon frère” (Netflix Film)
- “Nailed It! Holiday!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Narcoworld: Dope Stories” (Netflix Original)
- “Nobody’s Looking” (Netflix Original)
- “Singapore Social” (Netflix Original)
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 8, Netflix Family)
Nov. 23
- “End of Watch”
Nov. 24
- “Shot Caller”
Nov. 25
- “Dirty John” (Season 1)
Nov. 26
- “Mike Birbiglia: The New One” (Netflix Original)
- “Super Monsters Save Christmas” (Netflix Family)
- “True: Winter Wishes” (Netflix Family)
Nov. 27
- “Broken” (Netflix Documentary)
- “The Irishman” (Netflix Film)
Nov. 28
- “Holiday Rush” (Netflix Film)
- “John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin for That” (Netflix Original)
- “Merry Happy Whatever” (Netflix Original)
- “Mytho” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
- “Atlantics” (Netflix Film)
- “Chip and Potato” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “I Lost My Body” (Netflix Film)
- “La Reina del Sur” (Season 2)
- “The Movies That Made Us” (Netflix Original)
- “Sugar Rush Christmas” (Netflix Original)
Coming Soon
- “Levius” (Netflix Anime)
Departures
Nov. 1
- “42”
- “300”
- “A Dog’s Life”
- “As Good as It Gets”
- “Caddyshack”
- “Caddyshack 2”
- “Chasing Liberty”
- “Gran Torino”
- “Groundhog Day”
- “Little Women”
- “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
- “Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade”
- “Road House”
- “Romeo Is Bleeding”
- “Scary Movie 2”
- “Scream”
- “Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden”
- “Sex and the City: The Movie”
- “Stardust”
- “Stitches”
- “Taking Lives”
- “The American”
- “The Bank Job”
- “The Bishop’s Wife”
- “The House Bunny”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
- “The Sixth Sense”
Nov. 2
- “Last Tango in Halifax” (Season 1-3)
Nov. 3
- “Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby” (Season 1)
Nov. 5
- “Blue Bloods” (Season 1-8)
Nov. 15
- “Continuum” (Season 1-4)
Nov. 16
- “Mamma Mia!”
Nov. 22
- “Nikita” (Season 1-4)
Nov. 23
- “The Red Road” (Season 1-2)
Nov. 25
- “Boyhood”
Nov. 29
- “Coco”
Nov. 30
- “Life Unexpected” (Season 1-2)