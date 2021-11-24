If you can’t get enough cheesy holiday movies this time of year, we’ve got good news for you. Netflix is adding more than 120 titles in December, including a number of original holiday-themed movies and series.

While the streaming service debuted lots of Christmas content in November, next month’s holiday slate includes even more, like the gay romantic comedy “Single All the Way” and “A California Christmas: City Lights,” a sequel to 2020’s “A California Christmas.”

And if you’re a fan of “The Great British Baking Show,” you can look forward to another installment of the franchise’s annual holiday special.

Netflix "Emily in Paris" on Netflix.

Looking past the holiday fare, some popular Netflix shows are getting new seasons in December, including the fantasy drama adaptation “The Witcher,” the heartwarming reality show “Queer Eye,” and the simultaneously cringe-worthy and binge-worthy dramedy “Emily in Paris.”

As for programming not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, consider adding movies like “Minority Report” and “Chocolat” to your queue. All four seasons of “Knight Rider” and two seasons of “The Challenge” will also be joining the platform.

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Dec. 1

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” (Netflix Anime)

“Kayko and Kokosh” (Seasons 1-2, Netflix Family)

“Lost in Space” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Power of the Dog” (Netflix Film)

“Are You The One” (Season 3) “Blood and Bone” “Body of Lies”

“Bordertown: Mural Murders”

“Chloe”

“Chocolat”

“Closer”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“The Final Destination”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Fool’s Gold”

“The Fourth Kind”

“Ink Master” (Seasons 3-4)

“Knight Rider 2000”

“Knight Rider” (Seasons 1-4)

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“The Legend of Zorro”

“Life”

“Looper”

“The Mask of Zorro”

“Minority Report”

“Pet Sematary”

“Premonition”

“Sabrina”

“Soul Surfer”

“Stepmom”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Sucker Punch”

“Think Like a Man”

“Tremors”

“We Were Soldiers”

“Wild Things”

“Wyatt Earp”

Dec. 2

“The Alpinist”

“Coyotes” (Netflix Series)

“Escalona” (Season 1)

“Single All The Way” (Netflix Film)

“The Whole Truth” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 3

“Cobalt Blue” (Netflix Film)

“Coming Out Colton” (Netflix Series)

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Money Heist” (Part 5 Vol 2, Netflix Series)

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Mixtape” (Netflix Film)

“Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin” (Volume 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (Netflix Family) Dec. 5 “JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Dec. 6

“David and the Elves” (Netflix Film)

“Voir” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 7

“Centaurworld” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Go Dog Go” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 8

“Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special” (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 9

“Asakusa Kid” (Netflix Film) “Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Bonus Family” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 10

“Anonymously Yours” (Netflix Film)

“Aranyak” (Netflix Series)

“Back to the Outback” (Netflix Film)

“How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” (Netflix Series)

“Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)” (Netflix Series)

“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” (Netflix Series)

“The Shack”

“Still out of my League” (Netflix Film)

“Two” (Netflix Film)

“The Unforgivable” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 11

“Fast Color”

“The Hungry and the Hairy” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 12

“JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope” (Season 1, Episode 9)

Dec. 13

“Eye in the Sky” Dec. 14

“The Future Diary” (Netflix Series)

“Russell Howard: Lubricant” (Netflix Comedy)

“StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 15

“Black Ink Crew New York” (Seasons 3-4)

“The Challenge (Seasons 12 and 25) “Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe” (Netflix Series)

“The Giver” “The Hand of God” (Netflix Film) “Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes” (Season 1 Part 2 and Season 5) “Selling Tampa” (Netflix Series) “Teen Mom 2” (Seasons 3-4)

Dec. 16

“A California Christmas: City Lights” (Netflix Film)

“A Naija Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Aggretsuko” (Season 4, Netflix Anime)

“Darkest Hour”

“Puff: Wonders of the Reef” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 17

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Season 6, Netflix Family)

“The Witcher” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Dec. 18

“Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” (Netflix Series)

“Oldboy”

Dec. 19 “What Happened in Oslo” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 20

“Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 21

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster” (Netflix Comedy)

“Grumpy Christmas” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 22 “Emily in Paris”″ (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Dec. 23 “Elite Short Stories: Patrick” (Netflix Series)

Dec. 24

“1000 Miles from Christmas” (Netflix Film)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix Film)

“Minnal Murali” (Netflix Film)

“The Silent Sea” (Netflix Series)

“STAND BY ME Doraemon 2” (Netflix Film)

“Vicky and Her Mystery” (Netflix Film)

“Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous”

Dec. 25

“Single’s Inferno” (Netflix Series)

“Jimmy Car: His Dark Material” (Netflix Comedy)

“Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 26

“Lulli” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 28

“Word Party Presents: Math!” (Netflix Family)

Dec. 29

“Anxious People” (Netflix Series)

“Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 30

“Kitz” (Netflix Series)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix Film)

Dec. 31

“Cobra Kai” ” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix Film)

“Queer Eye” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Stay Close” (Netflix Series)