If you’re a fan of vampire films, you’re in luck. Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in January, including “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Lost Boys.”

Both films will be joining the platform on Jan. 1. The former is the 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, while the latter is the 1987 horror-comedy flick featuring icons of the decade like Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman.

Other 1980s classics coming to Netflix in January include the coming-of-age film “Stand by Me” and the adaptation of the Broadway musical “Annie.” And those who prefer more contemporary cinema might be pleased to learn “Phantom Thread” is also hitting the streaming platform next month.

Netflix "Ozark" on Netflix.

As for shows, the first part of the fourth and final season of “Ozark” will premiere on Jan. 21. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second part. The animated children’s book adaptation, “Ada Twist, Scientist,” is having its second season premiere on Jan. 25.

Other additions of interest include the new reality show “Hype House,” the documentary “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter” and a satirical thriller miniseries called “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

HuffPost

Jan. 1

“Chief Daddy 2 — Going for Broke” (Netflix Film)

“The Hook Up Plan” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“300”

“1BR”

“Annie”

“Big Fish”

“Braveheart”

“Cadillac Records”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“Doing Hard Time”

“Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter”

“First Sunday”

“Free Willy”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Geronimo: An American Legend”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Girl, Interrupted”

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

“Godzilla”

“Gremlins”

“Happy Feet”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hook”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Love You, Man”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Interview With the Vampire”

“Just Go With It”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Linewatch”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Lost Boys”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“Nacho Libre”

“The NeverEnding Story”

“Paranormal Activity”

“The Patriot”

“Road Trip”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

“Stand by Me”

“Superman Returns”

“Taxi Driver”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Town”

“Troy”

“True Grit”

“The Wedding Singer”

“Wild Wild West”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

“Woo”

Jan. 4

“Action Pack” (Netflix Family)

Jan. 5

“Four to Dinner” (Netflix Film)

“Rebelde” (Netflix Series)

Jan 6.

“The Club: Part 2” (Netflix Series)

“The Wasteland” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 7

“Hype House” (Netflix Series)

“Johnny Test” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Jan. 10

“Undercover” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Jan. 11

“Dear Mother” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 12

“How I Fell in Love With a Gangster” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 13

“Brazen” (Netflix Film)

“Chosen” (Netflix Series)

“The Journalist” (Netflix Series)

“Photocopier” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 14

“After Life” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Archive 81” (Netflix Series)

“Blippi: Adventures”

“Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt”

“The House” (Netflix Series)

“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“This Is Not a Comedy” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 16

“Phantom Thread”

Jan. 17

“After We Fell”

Jan. 18

“Mighty Express: Train Trouble” (Netflix Family)

Jan. 19

“El marginal” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

“Heavenly Bites: Mexico” (Netflix Documentary)

“Juanpis González — The Series” (Netflix Series)

“The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman” (Netflix Documentary)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

Jan. 20

“Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Royal Treatment” (Netflix Film)

Jan. 21

“American Boogeywoman”

“Munich — The Edge of War” (Netflix Film)

“My Father’s Violin” (Netflix Film)

“Ozark” (Season 4, Part 1, Netflix Series)

“Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” (Part 2, Netflix Family)

“Summer Heat” (Netflix Series)

“That Girl Lay Lay”

Jan. 24

“Three Songs for Benazir” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 25

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 27

“Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery” (Netflix Series)

Jan. 28

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Netflix Family)

“Feria: The Darkest Light” (Netflix Series)

“Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” (Netflix Series)

“Home Team” (Netflix Film)

“In From the Cold” (Netflix Series)