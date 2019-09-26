Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In October 2019

October may be Netflix’s best month yet for new movies.
Throughout the month, the service debuts three movies that may compete for Oscars. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” debuts on Oct. 11 and stars Aaron Paul reviving the character of Jesse Pinkman. Meryl Streep stars in “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh comedy about the Panama Papers that debuts on Oct. 18. Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone and Jeffrey Wright also appear in that movie. And on Oct. 25, “Dolemite Is My Name,” a comedy based on real-life events from the 1970s, debuts with Eddie Murphy as the star and a cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key and Wesley Snipes.
Netflix isn’t adding as many classic movies in the coming month, perhaps to give Netflix Film titles more attention.
The service does have a few other notable Originals in October, such as Season 3 of “Big Mouth” and a comedy special from Jenny Slate.
Movies leaving the service on Oct. 1 include “Frances Ha” and “Pineapple Express.”
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Arrivals
Oct. 1
- “Carmen Sandiego” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Nikki Glaser: Bangin’” (Netflix Original)
- “93 days”
- “A.M.I.”
- “Along Came a Spider”
- “Bad Boys”
- “Bad Boys II”
- “Blow”
- “Bring It On, Ghost” (Season 1)
- “Charlie’s Angels”
- “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”
- “Cheese in the Trap” (Season 1)
- “Chicago Typewriter” (Season 1)
- “Crash” (2004)
- “Exit Wounds”
- “Good Burger”
- “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”
- “Honey 2”
- “House of the Witch”
- “Lagos Real Fake Life”
- “Men in Black II”
- “Moms at War”
- “No Reservations”
- “Ocean’s Thirteen”
- “Ocean’s Twelve”
- “One Direction: This Is Us”
- “Payday”
- “Rugrats in Paris: The Movie”
- “Scream 2”
- “Senna”
- “Signal” (Season 1)
- “Sin City”
- “Sinister Circle”
- “Supergirl”
- “Superman Returns”
- “Surf’s Up”
- “The Bucket List”
- “The Flintstones”
- “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”
- “The Island”
- “The Pursuit of Happyness”
- “The Rugrats Movie”
- “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
- “Tomorrow With You” (Season 1)
- “Trainspotting”
- “Troy”
- “Tunnel” (Season 1)
- “Unaccompanied Minors”
- “Walking Out”
Oct. 2
- “Living Undocumented” (Netflix Original)
- “Ready to Mingle (Solteras)” (Netflix Film)
- “Rotten” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Oct. 3
- “Seis Manos” (Netflix Anime)
Oct. 4
- “Big Mouth” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Creeped Out” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “In the Tall Grass” (Netflix Film)
- “Peaky Blinders” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Raising Dion” (Netflix Original)
- “Super Monsters” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” (Netflix Family)
Oct. 5
- “Legend Quest: Masters of Myth” (Netflix Family)
Oct. 7
- “Match! Tennis Juniors” (Netflix Original)
- “The Water Diviner”
Oct. 8
- “Deon Cole: Cole Hearted” (Netflix Original)
- “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” (Netflix Family)
Oct. 9
- “After”
- “Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 10
- “Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)
- “Ultramarine Magmell” (Netflix Anime)
Oct. 11
- “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix Television Event)
- “The Forest of Love” (Netflix Film)
- “Fractured” (Netflix Film)
- “Haunted” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Insatiable” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “La Influencia” (Netflix Film)
- “Plan Coeur” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Awakenings of Motti Wolkenbruch” (Netflix Film)
- “YooHoo to the Rescue” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
Oct. 12
- “Banlieusards” (Netflix Film)
Oct. 15
- “Dark Crimes”
Oct. 16
- “Ghosts of Sugar Land” (Netflix Original)
- “Sinister 2”
Oct. 17
- “The Karate Kid”
- “The Unlisted” (Netflix Family)
Oct. 18
- “The Yard (Avlu)” (Netflix Original)
- “Baby” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Eli” (Netflix Film)
- “Interior Design Masters” (Netflix Original)
- “The House of Flowers” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Laundromat” (Netflix Film)
- “Living With Yourself” (Netflix Original)
- “MeatEater” (Season 8, Netflix Original)
- “Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali” (Netflix Family)
- “Seventeen” (Netflix Film)
- “Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2” (Netflix Family)
- “Tell Me Who I Am” (Netflix Original)
- “Toon” (Seasons 1-2, Netflix Original)
- “Unnatural Selection” (Netflix Original)
- “Upstarts” (Netflix Film)
Oct. 19
- “Men in Black”
Oct. 21
- “Echo in the Canyon”
- “Free Fire”
Oct. 22
- “Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 23
- “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” (Netflix Original)
- “Dancing With the Birds” (Netflix Original)
- “Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy”
Oct. 24
- “Daybreak” (Netflix Original)
- “Revenge of Pontianak”
Oct. 25
- “A Tale of Love and Darkness”
- “Assimilate”
- “Brigada Costa del Sol” (Netflix Original)
- “Brotherhood” (Netflix Original)
- “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix Film)
- “Greenhouse Academy” (Season 3, Netflix Family)
- “The Kominsky Method” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Monzon” (Netflix Original)
- “Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)” (Netflix Original)
- “Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)” (Netflix Original)
- “Prank Encounters” (Netflix Original)
- “Rattlesnake” (Netflix Film)
- “It Takes a Lunatic” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
- “A 3 Minute Hug” (Netflix Original)
- “Little Miss Sumo” (Netflix Original)
- “Shine On With Reese” (Season 1)
Oct. 29
- “Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 30
- “Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine” (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
- “Kengan Ashura: Part ll” (Netflix Anime)
- “Nowhere Man” (Netflix Original)
- “Raging Bull”
TBD
- “My Next Guest With David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan” (Netflix Original)
Departures
Oct. 1
- “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
- “All the President’s Men”
- “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)
- “Bring It On: In It to Win It”
- “Cabaret” (1972)
- “Casper”
- “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
- “Cloverfield”
- “Deliverance”
- “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”
- “Empire Records”
- “Evolution”
- “Forks Over Knives”
- “Frances Ha”
- “Free State of Jones”
- “Get Carter”
- “Gremlins”
- “Hoosiers”
- “Impractical Jokers” (Season 1)
- “In Bruges”
- “Julie & Julia”
- “Lakeview Terrace”
- “Midsomer Murders” (Series 1-19)
- “Obsessed”
- “Pineapple Express”
- “Platoon”
- “Quiz Show”
- “She’s Out of My League”
- “The Dukes of Hazzard”
- “The Nightmare”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”
- “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Oct. 5
- “Despicable Me 3”
Oct. 7
- “David Blaine: What Is Magic?”
- “Scream 4”
Oct. 9
- “Little Witch Academia”
- “Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade”
- “Sword Art Online II” (Season 1)
Oct. 15
- “El Internado” (Season 1-7)
Oct. 20
- “Bridget Jones’s Baby”
Oct. 25
- “The Carrie Diaries” (Season 1-2)
Oct. 29
- “The Fall” (Series 1)
- “The Imitation Game”