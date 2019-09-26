Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In October 2019

Throughout the month, the service debuts three movies that may compete for Oscars. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” debuts on Oct. 11 and stars Aaron Paul reviving the character of Jesse Pinkman. Meryl Streep stars in “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh comedy about the Panama Papers that debuts on Oct. 18. Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone and Jeffrey Wright also appear in that movie. And on Oct. 25, “Dolemite Is My Name,” a comedy based on real-life events from the 1970s, debuts with Eddie Murphy as the star and a cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key and Wesley Snipes.