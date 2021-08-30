Photos Show Widespread Damage Across New Orleans, Wider Louisiana After Ida

Thousands of Louisianans woke up early Monday morning to widespread flooding and devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms to hit the United States mainland in history.

In New Orleans, roads were blanketed with downed trees and roofing that had been stripped off buildings by Ida’s 120 mph winds. The hurricane had diminished to a tropical storm by early Monday, but the National Weather Service still warned of potentially life-threatening conditions and the threat of flash flooding as it moves north.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said President Joe Biden had approved his request for a presidential major disaster declaration, opening up a pipeline of federal aid to the state as it recovers from the storm.

But the short-term aftermath of Ida already looks bleak in New Orleans, where the entire city remains without power after a “catastrophic” failure of the electricity grid. It’s unclear when power might be restored, but the Times-Picayune reported it could be days or even weeks before crews are able to repair the transmission towers.

At least one person died in Louisiana when a tree fell on his home about 30 miles south of Baton Rouge, authorities said.

Take a look at photos following Ida’s path through the state below.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Damaged vehicles in front of a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida on Sunday in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert via AP

A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears New Orleans on Sunday.

Eric Gay via Associated Press

A man passes by part of a roof that blew off a building in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Sunday.

Gerald Herbert via AP

Downtown buildings relying on generator power are seen as the entire city of New Orleans remains without power on Monday.

Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP

The remains of the Buddy Bolden mural on the wall of The Little Gem Saloon are seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans on early Monday morning.

DEVIKA KRISHNA KUMAR via REUTERS

A shop suffers severe damage after Hurricane Ida pummeled New Orleans with strong winds on Monday.

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana, as Hurricane Ida passes on Sunday.

Eric Gay via AP

A young girl blocks her face from the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Sunday.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Rain batters N. Peters Street in New Orleans, with St. Louis Cathedral visible in the distance, on Sunday after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Bourg Fire Chief TJ Pellegrin checks in with a couple to make sure they are OK after Hurricane Ida passed Bourg, Louisiana, on Sunday.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Utility workers resist the winds of Hurricane Ida on Sunday in New Orleans as they wait for the storm to pass so they can begin repairs.

Gerald Herbert via AP

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, stands outside the club on Monday. He rode out the storm there after Hurricane Ida knocked out power in the city.

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Ida in Bourg on Sunday.

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Rain pours down on a wall of sandbags in Montegut before Hurricane Ida lands on Sunday.