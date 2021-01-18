Hang on to your bucket hat! The New Radicals rock band will reunite for the first time in decades on President-elect Joe Biden’s “Parade Across America” TV event after Wednesday’s inauguration.

The band will sing its catchy 1998 youth anthem “You Get What You Give,” known for its empowering lyrics and a music video that featured bucket-hatted lead singer Gregg Alexander and a shopping mall full of kids conquering the adults.

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” Alexander said in a statement, per Uproxx.

“America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song … this world is gonna pull through,” Alexander continued.

The group broke up soon after its only hit, as Alexander quickly became disillusioned with celebrity. But the song’s connection to both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has lured the New Radicals back for one gig only to close out the “Parade Across America,” Rolling Stone reported.

Biden wrote in his 2017 autobiography, “Promise Me, Dad,” that “You Get What You Give” became a coping song for son Beau Biden when he had cancer.

Harris’ husband, second-gentleman-to-be Doug Emhoff, used the song as well ― as walk-on music during campaign rallies.

Twitter celebrated the band’s ever-so-brief return.

