Premise: A single mother (Pamela Adlon) works as a semi-famous actress while raising three children in Los Angeles and looking after her mother who lives nearby. Her kids’ problems come before her own, and maintaining energy is a daily fight. The happiness of family and overcoming obstacles fuels her will to survive day to day as she just tries to keep her life together.

Sum up: Pamela Adlon co-created this show with Louis C.K. as somewhat of a spiritual successor to “Louie.” After the allegations against Louis C.K., he left the project, making this the first season since his departure. Critics have near-unanimously praised this new season, with the show earning a 95 on Metacritic ― an exceptionally high score. Your mileage with the show will vary depending on how much you like or can relate to the protagonist’s struggles, since the narratives are simple and low stakes. But the comedic sensibilities within the writing make the characters easy to root for.