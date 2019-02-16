Premise: Two female best friends living in New York and aging out of their 20s lean on each other for support while trying to survive capitalist malaise. Dreams may seldom come true and pitfalls abound, but they’ve got each other to reliably bring smiles to their faces.

Sum Up: Since its debut in 2014, “Broad City” has been a source of civic pride for the youth of New York City as it celebrates diverse, downtrodden city dwellers who overcome each obstacle put in their paths. If the women of “Broad City” can survive all the issues that plague millennial New Yorkers with good humor, maybe there’s reason for hope.