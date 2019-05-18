Premise: An adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel of the same name. Unlike the book, events unfold chronologically, with protagonist Yossarian (Yo-Yo) training to become an Air Force bombardier and then fighting in World War II. As he goes on more missions, Yo-Yo tries all he can to get out of further combat, while his superiors keep assigning more and more flights.

Stars: Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.

Sum-up: A decent adaptation of the brilliant novel. The choice to tell the story chronologically will make this accessible to more viewers, but creatively lessens the work. Much of the basic comedy from the novel translates, although the famous absurdity doesn’t really come through. The flight sequences stand out for being emotionally moving, but there’s a long lineage of war shows and movies pulling off this element.