Premise: A struggling comedian (Pete Holmes) starts to find his stride in the New York City comedy scene. After a long period of failure, this character (also named Pete) can now reliably get laughs while performing on stage and therefore wants to progress to the next level. For Pete, that means a spot at the famed Comedy Cellar. Pete concurrently finds a new romantic partner who radically reshapes his life.

Sum up: The first season of this show was good, but not great. The second season had too many cringeworthy script moments to be worth watching. This third season finally figured things out, repositioning the protagonist as not just a character to root for out of pity, but one to actually believe in. Now that so much episode space isn’t wasted with Pete bombing as a comedian, these new episodes have room to veer into more fruitful topics, such as a budding relationship story and a nuanced commentary on the Me Too movement in the comedy scene. Madeline Wise, who plays Pete’s new partner, also takes up a near co-starring spot this season and elevates the project as arguably the best actor in the show.