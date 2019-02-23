Premise: An anthology of documentary parodies that go beyond simple satire. The writers infuse these half-hour comedic episodes with characters and narratives that merit standing by themselves, even if the viewer has no previous knowledge of the source material. Documentaries parodied in this season include famous projects such as “Wild Wild Country” and “Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.” Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas created this, while other “Saturday Night Live” alums write and produce. Helen Mirren is also in each episode as a presenter.

Sum up: I want to call this show extremely underrated but perhaps a series based on parodying documentaries is too inherently niche to ever find a massive audience. Still, this show does feature some of the best writing in television, as it somehow balances skewering the source material, creating belly laughs, featuring nuanced characters and typically having moments of great heart and emotion. These are writers and comedians at the top of their games doing a passion project. Even if you’re not interested in the subject matter of this passion, their immense skill still makes “Documentary Now!” worth your time.