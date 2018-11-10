Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. Vince Gilligan is developing a “Breaking Bad” movie that would allegedly be a sequel to the original series and focus on Jesse Pinkman. The “Breaking Bad” prequel series, “Better Call Saul,” keeps going strong. This crew must really love working together.

2. In other news about movies acting as sequels to television, the “Deadwood” movie started shooting with a dozen returning cast members.

3. Disney set a loose launch date and name for its upcoming streaming service ― Disney+ will debut in late 2019. The company will pull its movies from Netflix around this time.

4. George R.R. Martin seems to be having a mini-feud with HBO over the “Game of Thrones” prequels. Martin doesn’t appear to be that involved with the upcoming projects.

5. Scheduling Announcements: HBO renewed “Divorce” for a third season. The final season of “You’re the Worst” has a trailer. USA Network renewed “The Purge” for a second season. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, an actress who is in all the good shows lately, will join the “Veronica Mars” revival on Hulu. Patton Oswalt and Max Greenfield also joined that project. The first NBC season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will premiere Jan. 10.

