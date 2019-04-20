Premise: As assassin with sociopathic tendencies has a complicated relationship with the international agent pursuing her. As both women globetrot in a game of chase that blurs the line of prey and predator, they develop an emotional connection that causes dramatic and sometimes hilarious tension.

Sum-up: I ranked this as one of the best shows of 2018. With this second season return, I feared the show would suffer from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s departure from the helm and that the central pursuit storyline would stretch too long and break. The show has found a way to move forward though, with a continuation of the sense of stakes and mix of jokes that made the first season so fun.