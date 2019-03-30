Premise: A group of immortal vampires share a house together in contemporary Staten Island. These vampires have to balance their perpetual need to drink human blood with their general laziness and incompetence. Jemaine Clement created the show and wrote the first episode, while he and Taika Waititi ― who directed the first episode ― also executive produce. Both Clement and Waititi created and starred in the original movie together.

Sum-up: Shot in a documentary style, this show has a similar comedic sensibility to “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” Characters talk to the camera by themselves to tell one-off jokes and sometimes a character will even do that knowing-stare-at-the-camera made famous by Jim Halpert from “The Office.” Even though the documentary format and the vampire-based subject matter are both well-tread conceits, “What We Do in the Shadows” still has enough originality to be its own thing. Much like Clement’s other project, “Flight of the Conchords,” the jokes have a dry cleverness that keep the out-there concept from seeming too wacky.