Premise: Annie (Aidy Bryant), a 20-something woman living in Portland, Oregon, aspires to be a writer and find love but has to deal with constant frustrations because of her weight. Mean-spirited people tease her. Well-meaning but clueless people don’t know how to talk to her and awkwardly talk about her appearance. Through practice, though, Annie learns to love her body and believe in herself. (The show is a loose adaptation of Lindy West’s 2016 book of the same name.)

Sum up: A fun show that Bryant’s charisma ultimately carries. The script is often shaky, but she sells every line she has. As it’s rare for her to not be the focal point of a scene, this means most of the show at least rises to a pretty good level of quality.