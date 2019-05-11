Premise: A married couple in London meets at a pub once a week to discuss their marriage. The wife cheated on the husband before the series starts and the pub trips have the impetus of drinking before weekly marital counseling sessions. While the husband struggles with the cheating, the wife expresses frustration that the husband no longer tries in life.

Stars: Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike. Nick Hornby wrote the series.

Sum-up: The 10-minute episodes feel innovative coming from a cable company, but will not seem that novel to anyone who has watched shows on YouTube before. The show’s true strength lies in the writing, which succeeds in being fun and engaging despite the stripped-down concept of two characters just talking at a table for minutes and minutes. This has the feel of watching a play, so go into this knowing you’re only getting two people talking (no scene jumping, high production values or a cast of characters here). Still, the simplicity allows for incredibly small moments, such as the wife choosing a different chair to sit in that’s closer to or farther from the husband, to have a surprising amount of emotional weight.