Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. “Nathan for You” will not be coming back, according to a statement from Comedy Central. Given the nature of this prank show, I wouldn’t say the goodbye is necessarily definitive, but it does make sense given the show’s long and wonderful finale that might as well have been a movie. Filmmaker Errol Morris called it his “new favorite love story.” You can watch the episodes on Hulu.

2. “Transparent” will, in fact, return to Amazon Prime, but as a musical. The re-worked show will debut in the fall of 2019 and without former star Jeffrey Tambor. Last year, multiple people accused Tambor of sexual misconduct.

3. The highly anticipated upcoming adaptation of “The Watchmen” on HBO finally revealed an image from set. It’s weird!

4. “The Conners” debuted on ABC to over 10 million viewers ― so that’s still a hit even without Roseanne Barr.

5. Scheduling Announcements: “True Detective” Season 3 will debut on Jan. 13. “Counterpart” Season 2 will debut on Dec. 9. HBO canceled “Animals” after three seasons. Mark Ruffalo will play twin brothers on HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.”

