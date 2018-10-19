Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends the fourth and final season of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” as the show you should watch this week. This new season debuted Oct. 12 on The CW, and you can watch new episodes on the CW website.
Premise: A musical comedy that focuses on an ensemble. The show mostly revolves around a character that essentially “decides” to go to jail this season. This choice doesn’t make anybody happy.
Stars: Rachel Bloom.
How excited should you be? This show has quietly been a critical darling since its debut in 2015. It has never swept major awards or achieved massive ratings, but it has still found a special place in the zeitgeist. The writing consistently shines as something wholly unique from other television shows out there right now. As the show wraps up with this season, you should make sure to check this one out before it disappears.
Any reasons to be skeptical? If you can’t handle musicals then this can be a tough hang at times. Unfortunately, I am one of those people, but I still find the show delightful.
Will everyone be talking about this? The show has a relatively small but fervent fan base. So there’s a decent chance the show will come up in conversation with someone or another.
You can watch the trailer for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” below.
Other Recent Shows Worth Watching
“American Vandal” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Better Call Saul” on AMC. Season 4.
“Big Mouth” on Netflix. Season 2.
“BoJack Horseman” on Netflix. Season 5.
“The Deuce” on HBO. Season 2.
“Doctor Who” on BBC America. Season 11.
“Forever” on Amazon Prime. Season 1.
“The Good Place” on NBC/Hulu. Season 3.
“The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Insecure” on HBO. Season 3.
“Kidding” on Showtime. Season 1.
“Lodge 49” on AMC. Season 1.
“Maniac” on Netflix. Limited Series.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FX. Season 13.
“South Park” on Comedy Central. Season 22.
5 Streaming News Stories From This Week
1. “Nathan for You” will not be coming back, according to a statement from Comedy Central. Given the nature of this prank show, I wouldn’t say the goodbye is necessarily definitive, but it does make sense given the show’s long and wonderful finale that might as well have been a movie. Filmmaker Errol Morris called it his “new favorite love story.” You can watch the episodes on Hulu.
2. “Transparent” will, in fact, return to Amazon Prime, but as a musical. The re-worked show will debut in the fall of 2019 and without former star Jeffrey Tambor. Last year, multiple people accused Tambor of sexual misconduct.
3. The highly anticipated upcoming adaptation of “The Watchmen” on HBO finally revealed an image from set. It’s weird!
4. “The Conners” debuted on ABC to over 10 million viewers ― so that’s still a hit even without Roseanne Barr.
5. Scheduling Announcements: “True Detective” Season 3 will debut on Jan. 13. “Counterpart” Season 2 will debut on Dec. 9. HBO canceled “Animals” after three seasons. Mark Ruffalo will play twin brothers on HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.”
