Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “The Woman in White” as the show you should watch this week. This new adaptation of the classic mystery novel debuted Oct. 21 on PBS. You can watch the first episode on the PBS website.
Premise: A young woman has been forced to marry an older man with dark secrets. She falls in love with her teacher and the two plot to be together. Then a mysterious “woman in white” starts revealing secrets that will tear the local community apart.
How excited should you be? If you love well-crafted period pieces or have a ravenous appetite for Halloween content, then you should definitely check this out. While many period thrillers have lacked solid pacing this year (looking at you “Picnic at Hanging Rock”), this succeeds as the streaming equivalent of a page-turner.
Any reasons to be skeptical? It definitely has a slightly low-budget look to it and doesn’t have any major stars. But that’s typical for these PBS period dramas.
Will everyone be talking about this? Probably not.
You can watch the trailer for “The Woman in White” below.
Here’s the trailer:
Other Recent Shows Worth Watching
“Bodyguard” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on The CW. Season 4.
“Doctor Who” on BBC America. Season 11.
“The Good Place” on NBC/Hulu. Season 3.
“The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Kidding” on Showtime. Season 1.
“Lodge 49” on AMC. Season 1.
“Lore” on Amazon Prime. Season 2.
“Maniac” on Netflix. Limited Series.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FX. Season 13.
“South Park” on Comedy Central. Season 22.
5 Streaming News Stories From This Week
1. The long-awaited Apple streaming service will apparently debut in the first half of next year and be offered in over 100 countries. The service will have free shows for Apple device owners.
2. In more Apple streaming news, Steve Carell will return to television and star in the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston series about a morning show.
3. The movie streaming service FilmStruck will shut down next month, which is sad as it was a beacon for great cinema of the past.
4. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” got a release date for Season 2. The new episodes will debut with Amazon Prime on Dec. 5.
5. Scheduling Announcements: Most of the big scheduling announcements this week came from Netflix, such as “Luke Cage” getting axed. Head over to the Netflix Streamline for more news.
