Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. The long-awaited Apple streaming service will apparently debut in the first half of next year and be offered in over 100 countries. The service will have free shows for Apple device owners.

2. In more Apple streaming news, Steve Carell will return to television and star in the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston series about a morning show.

3. The movie streaming service FilmStruck will shut down next month, which is sad as it was a beacon for great cinema of the past.

4. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” got a release date for Season 2. The new episodes will debut with Amazon Prime on Dec. 5.

5. Scheduling Announcements: Most of the big scheduling announcements this week came from Netflix, such as “Luke Cage” getting axed. Head over to the Netflix Streamline for more news.

You can check out the Streamline roundup for the best shows of 2018 right here: