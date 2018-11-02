Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. In a surprise move, Hulu acquired all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill.” You can watch them on the service right now.

2. Paramount Networks pulled an episode for its show “Heathers” yet again in the wake of national violence. This has happened so many times over the last couple of years, Paramount should just cancel the show.

3. FX finally released teasers for its upcoming show “What We Do in the Shadows.” This will be a reimagining of the movie of the same name from 2014.

4. Similarly, a teaser finally debuted for the upcoming sixth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” ― the first season to air on NBC.

5. Scheduling Announcements: Showtime ordered a “Penny Dreadful” sequel series based in 1930s Los Angeles. Barry Jenkins got a first-look deal with Amazon. HBO announced leads (including Naomi Watts) for its “Game of Thrones” prequel series.

