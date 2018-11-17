Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. Apple made a partnership with the studio A24. This seems at odds with the recent reports that Apple only wants tame content for its new streaming service, as A24 traditionally works with creators who push boundaries and make movies that get R ratings. It remains unclear how much A24 will have to compromise in this partnership.

2. Speaking of major corporations partnering with cool studios ― Amazon and Blumhouse will be working together too. The giant in the horror space will make eight movies for Amazon.

3. HBO announced “Game of Thrones” will return April 2019.

4. Pedro Pascal will play the lead in the upcoming Disney series “The Mandalorian.” Details remain scarce, but he will likely play the Boba Fett-esque character.

5. Scheduling Announcements: Comedy Central announced “Drunk History” and “Corporate” will return Jan. 15. Amazon renewed “Bosch” for a sixth season. J.K. Simmons will be in the Hulu revival of “Veronica Mars.” (Hulu keeps announcing one new actor each week just to stay in the news, and I respect but do not like this strategy!) Hugh Grant will star opposite of Nicole Kidman in her upcoming limited HBO series “The Undoing.”

