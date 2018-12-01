Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “The Little Drummer Girl” as the show you should watch this week. AMC premiered this miniseries on Nov. 19. You can watch already watch all the episodes on the AMC website. The first two are free, but then you’ll need a login.
Premise: Israeli intelligence officers in the 1970s recruit a young British actress to infiltrate a Palestinian terror cell. The leftist actress has deep sympathies for the Palestinian plight, but she also falls in love with one of the Israeli agents. As acts of espionage unfold, the various characters wade deeper and deeper into moral ambiguity.
Stars: Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon.
How excited should you be? In a couple weeks, I’ll be featuring this show in my “best of 2018” list. This show zips along with the gripping, high-stakes espionage plots, but it also does so with intelligent writing, masterful direction and beautiful cinematography.
Any reasons to be skeptical? The first episode is pretty confusing. For what it’s worth, that seems to have been a purposeful choice to mirror the young actress character’s confusion as she learns about her recruitment. But it also means you might be unsure whether you should keep watching. I promise it makes more sense as the show goes along.
Will everyone be talking about this? I think this will be on many critical end-of-year lists and will ultimately find a large audience.
You can watch the trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl” below.
Read on for more recommendations and news from the week. And in the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Here’s the trailer:
Other Recent Shows Worth Watching
“Escape at Dannemora” on Showtime. Miniseries.
“The Good Place” on NBC/Hulu. Season 3.
“Homecoming” on Amazon Prime. Season 1.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FX. Season 13.
“Kidding” on Showtime. Season 1.
“My Brilliant Friend” on HBO. Miniseries.
“Narcos: Mexico” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Patriot” on Amazon Prime. Season 2.
5 Streaming News Stories From This Week
1. Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” died at age 57 from ALS, of Lou Gehrig’s disease. You can watch old episodes on Amazon Prime and the Nickelodeon website.
2. Warner Brothers gave Ava DuVernay a $100 million, multi-year deal to create television projects. The deal starts next year. DuVernay and WB will then sell these shows to other places such as networks or streaming companies.
3. “The Walking Dead” keeps getting worse and worse viewership ratings. AMC plans to create a whole “Walking Dead” universe of projects and so the sagging numbers might mean trouble.
4. Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to her novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It remains unclear how or if this will affect the popular show on Hulu. The new book will debut in Sept. 2019, which seems like a very short turnaround if she’s still “writing,” but we’ll see.
5. Scheduling Announcements: AMC renewed “Preacher” for a fourth season. Audience Network renewed “Mr. Mercedes” for a third season. Comedy Central canceled “Another Period” after three seasons.
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.