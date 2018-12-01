Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

How excited should you be? In a couple weeks, I’ll be featuring this show in my “best of 2018” list. This show zips along with the gripping, high-stakes espionage plots, but it also does so with intelligent writing, masterful direction and beautiful cinematography.

Any reasons to be skeptical? The first episode is pretty confusing. For what it’s worth, that seems to have been a purposeful choice to mirror the young actress character’s confusion as she learns about her recruitment. But it also means you might be unsure whether you should keep watching. I promise it makes more sense as the show goes along.