Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

How excited should you be? I’m in love with this show, an adaptation from the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. Much has already been said about how this story features a unique focus on female friendship. I also think there’s an inherent joy to watching “smart” but poor characters team up to strive towards greatness, especially when their backdrop is an Italy from a past era.

Any reasons to be skeptical? The first episode stumbles quite a bit. Heavy narration bogs it down and then multiple characters act in unbelievable ways to push the story along at a rapid pace. But after that, the show settles down and features great moment after great moment. I should also mention that the characters speak in Italian and therefore the show has subtitles.