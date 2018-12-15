Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

How excited should you be? Stiller made an effective choice to capture both beautiful, sweeping shots of this town as well as claustrophobic close-ups of the trapped protagonists. This also looks like it has a movie-sized budget, which makes each scene visually stunning in its own way. All the actors operate on a level you’d expect from such talent. Paul Dano got ripped and became Swoll Dano. You have to at least check this out.

Any reasons to be skeptical? The runtime can be a bit obnoxious. At seven episodes of about an hour, sticking with this through the end become a real time commitment, especially when you already know the protagonists’ fates. Being in jail also means the characters don’t have much variation in their lives, which makes it a little hard to get lost in the narrative as a viewer.