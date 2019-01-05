Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

How excited should you be? The lessons Kondo preaches will stick with you. I learned about her method years ago and it pops into my mind almost every time I have to do a deep clean. Over the holidays, I had to decide whether to keep boxes full of childhood possessions at my parents’ house, and the Kondo methods helped me turn my mountain of nostalgic materials and ephemera into a molehill. This streaming version of Kondo’s teachings has two main advantages: It gives a visual component to how to accomplish the tips, and you get to see the smiling faces of those who stuck with Kondo.

Any reasons to be skeptical? These episodes try hard to establish the participants as characters to root for, and to show that Kondo transforms their lives by the end of each visit. The show’s edit team only somewhat succeeds at this goal. I found narrative arcs seemed forced and fake. Runtimes also go on for too long as the show rams in the shaky character exposition. For a show about organization, the footage could have used some extra tidying up.