Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

How excited should you be? I couldn’t get through an episode of “True Detective” Season 2 without laughing, and then I ultimately quit watching the show entirely. From what I’ve seen of this third season, I think the show is back on track. Ali gives great performances for three different ages of his character’s life ― as a young man conducting an investigation, as a more bitter detective re-examining the case and as an elderly man reminiscing about the past. I have already found myself drawn into the central mystery of this season and believe I’ll stick with this through the end.

Any reasons to be skeptical? Although it may prove to have a larger purpose, this season shares many similarities with the first season and therefore feels a bit like a retread. Both have Southern settings, a creepy killer that uses religious imagery, multiple timelines and grizzled “true” detectives. This might be because the show will actively tie itself to the storyline of the first season, but it seems more likely that the show is just recycling ideas. I also feel like I already have a strong idea of whom the secret killer will turn out to be, but that will only be a problem if I’m right. Maybe it will just be someone random like in the first season ― an outcome that would also be disappointing.