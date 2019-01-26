Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “High Maintenance” as the show you should watch this week. HBO premiered the third season of this show on Jan. 20. This has quietly been one of the best-written and most progressive shows on television over the last couple of years, and I’m happy to have it back.
Premise: An unnamed pot dealer meets all sorts of different people through selling marijuana. Each episode tends to focus on a different client’s life in New York City, giving differing glimpses into the urban experience. This season, however, starts with the dealer traveling in an RV, so the focus is outside NYC for a change.
How excited should you be? Had my 2018 ranking of the year’s five best television series been slightly longer, the second season of “High Maintenance” would certainly have made the cut. The writing on this show has an understated ambition that I admire. Nothing about these glimpses into the lives of New Yorkers is high-concept (except for the fact that people are high), but the variety of nuanced character portraits this show pulls off episode-to-episode is astounding.
Any reasons to be skeptical? The show decided to change things up for the premiere and took the protagonist pot dealer out of his New York City comfort zone. While most episodes focus predominantly on the life of the person buying pot, rather than the dealer, this episode also establishes a love story for the dealer. As such, I found the premiere a bit off-rhythm and found the writing to be shakier than in years past. I believe the dealer returns to the city for the yet-to-air second episode, though, so the show should hopefully be back on track soon.
Will everyone be talking about this? I’ve never seen a ton of buzz for this show and that’s a shame. I think your friends who smoke pot and live in New York City might bring it up, but this show deserves to have a wider fan base.
You can watch the trailer for “High Maintenance” below.
A Couple Of Streaming News Stories From This Week
1. Hulu both raised and lowered its prices. While the live television service will now be $45, up from $40, the cheapest Hulu plan (the one where you have to watch advertisements) will now be $6, a drop from $8. The ad-free plan remains at $12.
2. The creator of “Neo Yokio,” Ezra Koenig, debuted a couple of songs from his musical side project called Vampire Weekend. Hopefully this doesn’t distract him from making more episodes of “Neo Yokio” for Netflix.