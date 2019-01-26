Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Premise: An unnamed pot dealer meets all sorts of different people through selling marijuana. Each episode tends to focus on a different client’s life in New York City, giving differing glimpses into the urban experience. This season, however, starts with the dealer traveling in an RV, so the focus is outside NYC for a change.

How excited should you be? Had my 2018 ranking of the year’s five best television series been slightly longer, the second season of “High Maintenance” would certainly have made the cut. The writing on this show has an understated ambition that I admire. Nothing about these glimpses into the lives of New Yorkers is high-concept (except for the fact that people are high), but the variety of nuanced character portraits this show pulls off episode-to-episode is astounding.