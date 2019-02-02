Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Premise: Two struggling New Yorkers have a little brother who essentially becomes the new Justin Bieber, or as an entertainment reporter in the show calls him, “the next big white kid.” As their brother’s fame rises to astronomical levels, the other two siblings try to figure out what’s next for their own lives.

How excited should you be? If you like comedies and miss the time when television had numerous exceptional comedic shows that didn’t spend half of each episode exploring dark and dramatic storylines, then you have to check this out. Former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote and created this. (You should also listen to this podcast interview they did about putting together show.) Almost every single line of dialogue has a joke and almost every scene has a visual gag, which makes this feel like the contemporary successor to the Tina Fey-style of writing. Although the jokes never stop, the show also does an exceptional job in getting the details right about the entertainment industry and those trying to make it in that depressing world.