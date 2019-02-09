Premise: Two adults play 13-year-old characters going through seventh grade as best friends. The middle school environment beats them down repeatedly, often in slapstick ways, but their friendship keeps them sane and strong.

How excited should you be? If you have a Hulu account, I highly recommend you watch this one. The show is very much its own thing and deserves praise for its unique premise, but in trying to explain its appeal, I’d say “PEN15” reminded me of “Freaks and Geeks,” “Strangers With Candy” and “Broad City” all rolled into one. It also shares a similarity with the revival of “Wet Hot American Summer,” in which actors in their 40s portrayed teenage characters. Maya Erskine, the co-star and co-creator of “PEN15,” had a role in the “WHAS” show. The comedic performances in “PEN15” particularly stand out as the two leads find a perfect balance between exaggerating the ridiculous and grounding their characters in a semblance of reality.