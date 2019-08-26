'SNL' Unveils All-Star First Set Of Hosts For 45th Season

Fresh off her massive haul of Emmy nominations for both the comedy show “Fleabag” and the drama series “Killing Eve,” actor/writer/showrunner extraordinaire Phoebe Waller-Bridge will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 5, adding another achievement to her string of successes.

Waller-Bridge — whose revival of her one-woman play that formed the basis of “Fleabag” sold out recent runs in both New York and London — will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. NBC on Monday announced Waller-Bridge and Swift as part of a star-studded first batch of hosts and musical guests for the late-night show, entering its 45th season this fall.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Swift, who just released her new album “Lover” on Friday, tweeted Monday that she “can’t wait to see [Waller-Bridge] host,” saying that she is a “Fleabag” fan.

“I get to be there too = I am in shambles,” she wrote.

Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host @nbcsnl’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles. 😭🙏 Oct 5th 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/VcZeuXWKuc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 26, 2019

Actor Woody Harrelson, who is reprising his “Zombieland” role in a new sequel premiering in October, will host the season premiere on Sept. 28, with musical guest Billie Eilish. Harrelson previously hosted in 2014.

“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour will host the Oct. 12 episode, with musical guest Camilla Cabello. Kristen Stewart, starring in the new “Charlie’s Angels” reboot in November, will return for the second time as host on Nov. 2.

Actor, comedian and legendary “SNL” alum Eddie Murphy will host the show’s storied holiday episode on Dec. 21, marking his return to the show for the first time since 1984.

Season 45 of SNL premieres Sept. 28.