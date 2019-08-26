'SNL' Unveils All-Star First Set Of Hosts For 45th Season

Fresh off her massive haul of Emmy nominations for both the comedy show “Fleabag” and the drama series “Killing Eve,” actor/writer/showrunner extraordinaire Phoebe Waller-Bridge will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 5, adding another achievement to her string of successes.
Waller-Bridge — whose revival of her one-woman play that formed the basis of “Fleabag” sold out recent runs in both New York and London — will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. NBC on Monday announced Waller-Bridge and Swift as part of a star-studded first batch of hosts and musical guests for the late-night show, entering its 45th season this fall.
Swift, who just released her new album “Lover” on Friday, tweeted Monday that she “can’t wait to see [Waller-Bridge] host,” saying that she is a “Fleabag” fan.
“I get to be there too = I am in shambles,” she wrote.
Actor Woody Harrelson, who is reprising his “Zombieland” role in a new sequel premiering in October, will host the season premiere on Sept. 28, with musical guest Billie Eilish. Harrelson previously hosted in 2014.
“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour will host the Oct. 12 episode, with musical guest Camilla Cabello. Kristen Stewart, starring in the new “Charlie’s Angels” reboot in November, will return for the second time as host on Nov. 2.
Actor, comedian and legendary “SNL” alum Eddie Murphy will host the show’s storied holiday episode on Dec. 21, marking his return to the show for the first time since 1984.
Season 45 of SNL premieres Sept. 28.