New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Is One Big 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoiler

Tom Holland's Peter Parker is in mourning in the second "Spider-Man: Far From Home" trailer.

Our friendly neighborhood web-slinger snaps (too soon?) back into action in a spoiler-heavy second trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The much-anticipated sequel, starring Tom Holland, is the first Marvel Studios film to take place after the devastating events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Marvel gave us a new look at “Far From Home” on Monday, accompanied by a special warning from its star.

“If you haven’t seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ yet, stop watching, because there are some serious spoilers about to come up,” Holland ― who doesn’t exactly have a record of discretion when it comes to this stuff ― says at the start of the clip.

Turns out he’s not just cracking wise, as the trailer opens with Peter Parker and Harold “Happy” Hogan (Jon Favreau) mourning the loss of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, who met his maker in the final moments of “Endgame.”

“I don’t think Tony would’ve done what he did if he didn’t know that you were going to be here after he was gone,” Happy tells a teary-eyed Peter.

We also see Peter essentially ghosting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to go on a European summer vacation with his classmates. Of course, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director tracks him down and pulls him into a dangerous mission with Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is apparently from an alternate universe.

“The snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury says in the trailer. “You’re saying there’s a multiverse?” Peter replies, speaking for all of us.

The trailer also gives fans some updates ― albeit not very specific ones ― on the status of some of the web-slinger’s super-friends, like Captain Marvel, who is “unavailable,” and Thor, who is “off-world.”

Watch the trailer below.