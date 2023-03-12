“So happy target started carrying these. They will make you drink so much water. Dishwasher safe, has a handle and fits in a cup holder. I have sold my friends on these so many times. They have a cult following for a reason!” — Sinclair

“Ok it took me FOREVER to finally hop on the bandwagon, but I’m so glad I did! I’m obsessed with this cup! Super easy to carry because of the handle, AND it actually keeps my drinks cold for a long time. I totally get the hype and now I want another one!” — kpaigedaisy

“I’ve been using this cup for a couple weeks now and I love it! I take it everywhere I go - around the house during the daytime, on car rides with me (it fits in my car cup holder!), and always have it next to me on my bedside table at night. I love how it keeps my drink cold for such long periods of time, and holds a lot. I’ve been using it with water, and it has been encouraging me to drink more water and stay well hydrated. I also love that it comes in such a variety of different colors - I may just have to buy a second one!” — Reenerc