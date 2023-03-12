Shoppingtargetwater bottles

Target Just Launched The TikTok-Viral Stanley Drinking Tumbler In Eight New Colors

The eight limited-edition colorways include tie-dye and solid pastel designs.

The new <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-adventure-40oz-stainless-steel-quencher-tumbler%2F-%2FA-84086723" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-adventure-40oz-stainless-steel-quencher-tumbler%2F-%2FA-84086723" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler</a> colorway options for spring include citron tie-dye, peach tie-dye and wisteria tie-dye.
Photo courtesy of Stanley
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

No you’re not dreaming: The ultra-popular, TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler is finally restocked at Target and this time, it’s available in eight limited-edition pastel colorways that are perfect for springtime. This essential drinking accessory is known to sell out fast — and has done so in just 12 minutes during previous drops — so be sure to act quick if you want to get your hands on this colorful hydration accessory.

Lovingly nicknamed “the Quencher” or the “Stanley cup” (not to be confused with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy) by its passionate online fanbase, this tumbler is a dishwasher-safe double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup with a handle, splash-proof screw-on top and reusable straw that claims to keep hot drinks hot for seven hours and cold drinks cold for 11.

The <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-adventure-40oz-stainless-steel-quencher-tumbler%2F-%2FA-84086723" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=640b4ec2e4b09c5c6d6e9b1a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fstanley-adventure-40oz-stainless-steel-quencher-tumbler%2F-%2FA-84086723" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler</a> in its new colors.
Photo courtesy of Stanley
$40 at Target

The Target-exclusive spring color options include tie-dye and solid designs in citron, peach, wisteria (light violet) and ocean (blue). And if you’re new to the Stanley cup fandom and skeptical of the hype, we’re pleased to let you know it has over 700 five-star reviews on Target.com, including the glowing ones below:

“So happy target started carrying these. They will make you drink so much water. Dishwasher safe, has a handle and fits in a cup holder. I have sold my friends on these so many times. They have a cult following for a reason!” — Sinclair

“Ok it took me FOREVER to finally hop on the bandwagon, but I’m so glad I did! I’m obsessed with this cup! Super easy to carry because of the handle, AND it actually keeps my drinks cold for a long time. I totally get the hype and now I want another one!” — kpaigedaisy

“I’ve been using this cup for a couple weeks now and I love it! I take it everywhere I go - around the house during the daytime, on car rides with me (it fits in my car cup holder!), and always have it next to me on my bedside table at night. I love how it keeps my drink cold for such long periods of time, and holds a lot. I’ve been using it with water, and it has been encouraging me to drink more water and stay well hydrated. I also love that it comes in such a variety of different colors - I may just have to buy a second one!” — Reenerc

