Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+.

For the last few years, three companies essentially controlled the streaming market: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. In six months, that will no longer be true.

Apple TV+ and Disney+ both just launched to much fanfare (and some initial failures for both). In early 2020, HBO Max and Peacock (from NBC Universal) will also debut. Each of these new streaming options will make a compelling case for your money. If you’re already subscribed to the original big three, your monthly streaming budget may soon be the size of your old cable bill.

To help you better understand these new services, here’s a bit of a field guide for these new streaming options. We’ve included info on what you’ll be getting, how you’ll get it and what it’ll cost you.

Since these new streaming services are all still in their infancy, the subscriptions will likely gain more value over time. The companies will figure out what works and probably boost their libraries with favorites from earlier decades. But in the meantime, you can weigh the options and decide if you have to rethink your monthly budget accordingly.

Hilary B. Gayle/Apple Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show."

Launch Date: Nov. 1

Price: $4.99 a month. You can also get a year for free with the purchase of certain Apple products.

Buzzy Shows:

“The Morning Show” ― A comedy about a “Today”-like talk show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, along with a cast of other well-known actors in supporting roles.

“Dickinson” ― A period comedy loosely based on the early life of Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld.

“For All Mankind” ― A drama that imagines a world in which the space race continued. Joel Kinnaman stars.

Library: Basically nonexistent for now.

How To Watch: The app is on some streaming platforms such as Amazon Fire TV and Roku. You can also watch on Apple devices or on an internet browser. If you want to watch on an older television, you can load Apple TV+ in an internet browser on a laptop and connect to your television with an HDMI cable.

Trailer For A Defining Show:

François Duhamel/Lucasfilm "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

Launch Date: Nov. 12

Price: $6.99 a month for just Disney+, or $12.99 a month to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Buzzy Shows:

“The Mandalorian” ― This tells the story of a bounty hunter in the “Star Wars” universe. The bounty hunter’s life appears similar to that of the popular Boba Fett character. Pedro Pascal stars, while Jon Favreau created the series.

“Lizzie McGuire” ― A revival of the original series with the original cast, but now set in New York City. Hilary Duff stars.

Various Marvel projects ― The service will have multiple breakout shows focusing on characters like Hawkeye and Loki.

Library: Arguably the most robust of any streaming platform (even compared to the original three). Disney+ includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic shows and movies, as well as a few other major properties such as “The Simpsons” catalogue.

How To Watch: You can download the app on the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple devices, Roku and game consoles. You can also watch in an internet browser.

Trailer For A Defining Show:

HBO A promo image for the upcoming show "House of the Dragon"

Launch Date: Estimated for May 2020

Price: $14.99 a month, but some cable subscribers may also get it for free initially.

Buzzy Shows:

“House of the Dragon” ― A prequel to the “Game of Thrones” series that will focus on a civil war in Westeros involving dragons. The basic plot will come from George R.R. Martin’s 2019 novel, “Fire and Blood.” Martin will executive produce.

“Gossip Girl” ― A sequel series based on new, more diverse main characters in present-day New York City.

“Friends” reunion ― HBO Max is working on a deal to get the original cast of “Friends” together for a reunion special. This would not be a scripted continuation of the series.

Library: HBO content plus various key series such as “Friends,” “Doctor Who,” “South Park,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The West Wing” and “Rick & Morty.” HBO Max still seems to be in acquisition phase, so this list may grow. This will also include rotating high-profile movies, much like HBO subscriptions of the past.

How To Watch: TBD

Byron Cohen/NBC John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer in "The Office," which will be on Peacock.

Launch Date: Estimated April 2020

Price: Remains unclear. Early announcements have suggested that a free, ad-supported version will be available.

Buzzy Shows:

“Battlestar Galactica” ― A revival of the original series with Sam Esmail executive producing.

“Dr. Death” ― An adaptation of the true crime podcast, starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater.

“Rutherford Falls” ― A comedy created by Ed Helms and Mike Schur about a small New England town. Ed Helms will star.

Library: The library seems to be Peacock’s big play. It will include a few NBC heavyweights such as “The Office,” “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Parks and Recreation.” Peacock will likely acquire more shows in the coming months.