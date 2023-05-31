New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Trailer Teases Epic Monster Faceoff

They’re lean, green and mean — and they’re headed to your screen.

A new star-studded trailer for the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” film hit the internet on Wednesday. And in the words of the pizza-eating foursome, it looks bodacious.

In the new footage, the classic crew — Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo and Master Splinter — are preparing to square off against a horde of menacing mutants (and not the cheesy-slice-loving kind).

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears and written by comedy titan Seth Rogen, the film’s cast features Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Post Malone and Rogen himself.

On Wednesday, Rogen gushed about the forthcoming project on Instagram, writing, “I am THRILLED to present the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: MUTANT MAYHEM! I’m very proud and thrilled with how this film is turning out.”

He added, “I couldn’t be more grateful to the huge amazing team of people working to bring it to life. Yay.”

In November, the “Pineapple Express” star said that the animated film about the beloved half-shell-wearing heroes is “deeply personal.”

“It’s a teenage movie, we’re putting a lot of our own feelings—of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that—into the movie,” Rogen told The A.V. Club.

“And as I sit around with the other people working on it,” he added, “I’m like, ‘We found a way to care about this,’ which is great.”

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise kicked off as a comic book in 1984, which was then adapted into several popular animated TV series and live-action films over the years.