Everything Joining Netflix This Week (June 23-June 29)

Merrick Morton/A24 "20th Century Women" on Netflix.

The third season of “Stranger Things” returns next week on July 4 and Netflix seems to have decided to not release any notable Original shows in the lead-up to that very important moment. So while there aren’t many Originals to check out, Netflix still adds a few great things.

Most notably joining are Academy Award winner “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Academy Award nominee “20th Century Women.” I’m personally most excited for a new short film called “Anima” from Paul Thomas Anderson, which the director created with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. You can read more about all three below, as well as see the full list of Netflix arrivals.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — June 26

Marvel "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on Netflix.

What’s up: The Spider-Men of different realities team up to stop an existential threat to their collective worlds. Each world has a different kind of Spider-Man, including Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). This won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

Look up: The New Yorker critic Richard Brody enjoyed the movie and likened it (along with other superhero movies that came out in 2018) to the basis of a secular religion for fandom, where these mythological heroes occupy the space once reserved for gods. Brody called the the movie “a splashy artifice that also wears its religious element on its sleeve, pivoting on the word ‘faith.’”

Trailer:

“Anima” — June 27

Darius Khondji/Netflix "Anima" on Netflix.

What’s up: A collaboration between director Paul Thomas Anderson and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to promote Yorke’s upcoming solo album of the same name. Details remain scarce, but Yorke created the music for this short movie and apparently stars as well. In one of the teasers, Yorke seems to imitate “Kilroy was here,” the famous American graffiti symbol from World War II.

Look up: Yorke shared a video on Twitter of an “Anima”-related projection that went on the side of the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The mysterious projection asked viewers if they had trouble remembering their dreams.

Trailer:

“20 Century Women” — June 28

A24 "20th Century Women" on Netflix.

What’s up: A single mother in her mid-50s living in 1979 Santa Barbara, California, leans on two local women for help raise her young son. During this transitional period for America, these women try to figure out the purposes of life together. The movie earned a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award nomination in 2017.

Look up: The Roger Ebert site gave this a semi-rare four out of four stars upon its 2016 release. The review talks about how the Oscar-nominated writer Mike Mills wrote his previous movie, “Beginners,” about his father and how “20th Century Women” is about his mother.

Trailer:

