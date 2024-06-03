28 Newer Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like A Genius

Popular items from this list:
- A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack
- A compact travel detangling brush designed for all hair types
- A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
An expandable jacket and bag gripper for your suitcase or backpack
Promising review:
"I had this travel strap attached to my backpack as a just in case. It's small and hardly noticeable so it wasn't in the way. When I finally needed it while on a trip, it was a lifesaver. I was able to attach some shopping bags, thankfully being able to keep my hands free." — Jonesy96
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." — Earendil
A compact but mighty 2-in-1 wall charger and portable power bank
Promising review
: "I traveled for four weeks and this nice unit was perfect — charged everyone's iPhones during the day, and my iPad and my computer while taking the train for a few hours at a time. Other than it being a little heavy for all day carrying, it was a perfect unit to buy." — Julie
A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier
Promising review:
"Very handy when traveling or at the gym!
I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one
. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." — Judy
An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table
cover in action. Airplane Pockets
is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks.
The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution!
Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
Plus a patterned travel tray for kids to keep messes to a minimum
Lusso Gear
is a small business that specializes in travel products. Promising review
: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free
. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" — Laura Knotts
Promising review
: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing
. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." — KailensMom
A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane.
My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free.
You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude.
" — Thomasina
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
An adjustable universal travel harness seat for kids ages six months and up
Liuliuby
is a New York-based small business that specializes in stroller and car seat accessories. Promising review:
"This thing was amazing! I give it 10 stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation!
Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" — Kireme1
A rechargeable itty bitty mini white noise maker
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and sometimes have a hard time falling asleep while away in my hotels without my home white noise maker. This is compact and rechargeable so it is super easy to keep with me on my trips!
It also has great volume range from very low to quite loud! I would recommend even for home use if you don’t have a ton of space but want to use a white noise machine." — Faith Morris
A collapsible leakproof water bottle
Promising review:
"I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all
. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" — Brittany
A portable hanging luggage organizer
Bonus:
This works with your existing suitcase, unlike versions of this that come pre-built into more expensive versions! Promising review:
"I was able to pack seven outfits and have way more space in this organizer. I just packed the clothes in the organizer, closed it up, and placed it in my carry on. Once I got to the hotel, I just hung it in my closet. It would be perfect for cruises since their is never any drawer space and very little room to move around." — jess
A hanging cosmetic bag
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Or for shorter trips, a flat-lay makeup bag
Promising review:
"I had my eye on the round sack-style drawstring bags that open flat because of the appeal of being able to easily see all of my products, but didn’t like the idea that things might fall out through the gathered hole of the drawstring. This bag solves that while maintaining the easy visibility/access I was seeking!
Very wipeable surface, holds lots, very functional. The material isn’t the highest quality, heaviest feel, but I don’t mind that." — Amazon Customer
A newly-updated AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them:
"Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes
and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand
out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones.
This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." — Amazon Customer
The iconic Alleyoop Pen Pal, which features four quick, easy-to-use products in one tiny package
Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in functional makeup products. Here's what former BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal has to say about it:
"I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop
! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touchups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m.
The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already-overflowing makeup bag!"
A stuffable travel luggage pillow
Tube
is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed storage travel pillows. Promising review:
"I bought this looking to both save space and gain comfort for those long airplane rides. I was pleasantly surprised that they worked so well and fit so much into them while not sacrificing baggage space. I could fit at least a full day's worth of clothes in it.
Also works well if you have one of those backpacks with the attachment clip and loop system as you can use this as a strap to avoid purchasing another carry-on bag from airlines." — Victor Tolentino
A window seat BevLedge that defies the time-space-economy-class continuum
BevLedge
is a small business that specializes in travel accessories. Promising review:
"A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc.
It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" — Timothy G. Wolfe
A car backseat organizer
Promising review:
"These are worth their weight in gold when you’re traveling with kids and pets! They are sturdy and well made, very simple to use and install, and to take out for cleaning if you have an inevitable spill.
They keep everything neat and out of reach of the dogs. They are an attractive design that looks nice as well — they don’t look cheap. Everyone’s drinks and snacks stay nice and stable even on curvy back roads.
We are all very pleased with how well these work for us!" — Melissa
Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint
Promising review:
"Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" — KS2018
A luggage drink caddy
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are!
I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
Plus an attachable luggage table
Promising review
: "Ingenious. How many times I have been an an airport with nothing to balance anything on, whether it be computer or coffee? So I have to hand it to the inventor that they have accomplished something truly useful. I really appreciate the ingenuity." — Anahata
A refillable sunscreen sponge applicator
Promising review:
"Used for the first time today on my 7-year-old. First time in his life he actually enjoyed having sunscreen applied to his skin! Very easy to use and not messy at all.
Extremely pleased with this purchase!" — amyj
A small portable fabric shaver
Promising review
: "This product makes removing annoying pills from clothing quick and easy. It's helped to make some of my work clothes look professional again,
and I've been able to get pills off the sleeves of some of my jackets. Glad I purchased it to help with this." — E Greco
A 4-in-1 flying USB port to condense the tangle of wires next to your bed or desk
Multitasky
is a woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in cute, functional gadgets for travel, office, and home use. Promising review:
"It does as it says it does, allowing my Dell XPS15 to operate a pair of USB devices from my lightning port! The laptop has two USB ports, one of which is always occupied by my USB mouse dongle and the other by my protected USB drive. If I wanted to plug in my phone to switch data or add another thumb drive to transfer a device, everything might have to be disconnected, but not anymore. It was really worth it." — Liberty
A compact travel detangling brush designed for all hair types
Promising review:
"I have very curly hair so I can sometimes struggle to find a hairbrush with bristles that don't end up getting caught and broken in my hair. This hairbrush has lasted through several trips without any issues, is the perfect compact size
in that it is small but doesn't feel awkward to use as a hairbrush, and also comes in a number of cute colors. Definitely recommend!" — Amazon Customer