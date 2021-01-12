New Twist Emerges In Controversy Over Manatee That Had 'Trump' 'Scraped' On Its Back

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has shed some light on viral photos and video of a Florida manatee with the name “Trump” scrawled on its back.

On Tuesday, local newspaper the Citrus County Chronicle reported that a West Indian manatee discovered Sunday in the Homosassa River “had the word ‘Trump’ scraped into its back.”

That same day, posts featuring photos and a video of a sea cow with President Donald Trump’s name “scraped” or “carved” into its back circulated on Twitter.

“The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee...reported to federal authorities over the weekend discovered w/ words "Trump" scraped in its back ...discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River” (via @CitrusChronicle )

A spokesperson for the FWS told HuffPost via email that the federal agency is “investigating this matter” but added that the manatee “does not appear to be seriously injured.”

“It seems that the word was written in algae on the animal’s back,” the spokesperson said.

When asked if the act of writing on the animal with algae could hurt it, the representative responded with, “not to my knowledge.”

“However, harassing or harming a West Indian manatee in any way (including touching or writing on it) is a violation of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” the representative added.

The agency also could not provide any photos or video of the harassed manatee.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” Aurelia Skipwith, director of the FWS, said in an attached statement sent to HuffPost.

According to FWS’s website, there are more than 6,300 manatees in Florida, a significant increase from the estimated 1,267 in 1991.

Yet, it seems that 2020 wasn’t a great year for Florida manatees, the Miami Herald noted earlier this week. The newspaper reports that 10 manatees were crushed or drowned by floodgates and locks, per the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s preliminary mortality report. The number is also twice the number of manatees killed the previous year. Yet, Florida boaters have consistently been a huge threat to the survival of manatees, killing more than 130 in 2019 alone, according to both reports.

Skipwith added in the statement that the federal agency is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Skipwith urged anyone with information regarding this case to call wildlife crime tips hotline at 1-844-397-8477 or email FWS_TIPS@FWS.GOV.