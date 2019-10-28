There’s A New Version Of The 'Alphabet Song' And People Absolutely Hate It

Eleme-NOPE is the rallying cry from people on Twitter when it comes to a new take on the “Alphabet Song.”

In 2012, Dream English — an English-teaching website that aims to “make educational music that is not only filled with important phrases and grammar, but is also enjoyable to listen to” — debuted a new version of the classic children’s tune (above). This twist slows down and clarifies the letters “LMNOP” that most sing as “elemenopee.” This version also changes the original song’s melody once those letters are sung.

The creator of Dream English, a musician, songwriter and teacher who goes by the name Matt R., said on his YouTube channel that he teaches “young learners of English as a foreign language, and have found this way [is] the most effective for teaching the letters.”

Dream English’s “Alphabet Song” is featured in numerous videos on its YouTube channel, including a chant and playful variations. The channel also features plenty of videos with the original “Alphabet Song” as well.

Yet, despite the new version’s good intentions, when a Twitter user posted it on the social media site Friday, most people despised it.

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

To see their reactions, just scroll down.

Hopefully they are pic.twitter.com/yVjbHoRXOK — Will Presti (@WillPresti) October 26, 2019

pic.twitter.com/AJ5KVpYbFz — Equal Parts Panic and Stupor (@unnamednpc) October 26, 2019

That was disgusting — Queen CANNON BUSTER (@SerRenemi) October 27, 2019

this does not slap in the slightest — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) October 26, 2019

this hurt my ears pic.twitter.com/Pkf0WZFd8S — emma ♡ (@dayamarching) October 26, 2019

if these new age kids don’t say “ELLEMINOHPEE” like the rest of us — 𝖘𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖞 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖍𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖎𝖊 🔮🕷 (@kameroncarter) October 27, 2019

That legit made my ears bleed. — Barbara, This Is Shirley (@lenetra806) October 26, 2019

Big Bird does the WHOLE DAMN THING faster than LMNOP, and generations of kids have turned out just fine. pic.twitter.com/61gFQwEccY — 🌎(((Jay Lender)))🌎 (@JayLender1) October 26, 2019

I SING THE ALPHABET SONG A FEW DOZEN TIMES A DAY. I WILL NOT BE MOVED. — Cov Franchise (@BearCov) October 26, 2019

at first i just couldn't follow along after m now i can't read — Spooky Dooky (@DavidMaddd) October 26, 2019

I’m so glad I looked this up pic.twitter.com/0U3S5R8JF2 — Zack (@zZackJohn) October 27, 2019

HuffPost reached out to Matt R. of Dream English for comment but did not receive an immediate response.