A Google Nest thermostat

Google's Energy Star-certified smart thermostat, Google Nest, conserves energy by turning down your a/c automatically when you leave your home and you can even program its settings for everyday use. It's compatible with 85% of heating and cooling systems, but be sure to check yours before buying. (If your thermostat has stranded wires or is labeled 110V or 120V, your system is not compatible.)