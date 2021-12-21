Shopping

Give Your Home A Refresh With These Essential Items

There's nothing like new linens, decorative wall art and an air purifier to spruce up your space.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R794ZMX?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R794ZMX?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">air purifier</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoft-shapes-iv3112861_poster%3Fsku%3Ds6-14435011p66a213v983" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Society6 wall art" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fsoft-shapes-iv3112861_poster%3Fsku%3Ds6-14435011p66a213v983" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Society6 wall art</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fall-season-oversized-down-alternative-reversible-comforter-blue-nile-mills%2F-%2FA-81523461%3Fpreselect%3D81523463%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Target comforter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fall-season-oversized-down-alternative-reversible-comforter-blue-nile-mills%2F-%2FA-81523461%3Fpreselect%3D81523463%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Target comforter</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-towels%3Fopt-color%3Dblush%26opt-size%3Dtowel-set" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Parachute towel set. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c0a81de4b0c7d8b892ed78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=newyearshomerefresh-KristenAdaway-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-towels%3Fopt-color%3Dblush%26opt-size%3Dtowel-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Parachute towel set. </a>
As you begin preparing for the new year, consider giving your house a little refresh. Swapping out old or worn linens, replacing bedding, getting your kitchen cabinets organized and just de-cluttering your home in general has been shown to increase productivity and lower stress levels.

For many, especially over the past two years, home is where we spend the most time, and what better way to start a new chapter than with a clean or refreshed slate? Simply adding new home decorations, putting up peel-and-stick wallpaper or investing in a new cleaning gadget are great ways to revamp your space without taking on a major project. And if you love a good theme, consider incorporating Pantone’s color of the year or cozy cabincore decor that’s perfect for the winter months.

Below, we rounded up 18 home items that will make your place feel brand new without having to commit to full-on home renovations.

1
Target
An all-seasons oversized reversible comforter
One of the basics of any home refresh is a new comforter or duvet, and this reversible one from Target comes in multiple colors like dusty orange, turquoise, navy blue, white, yellow and winter blue.

Get it at Target starting $62.
2
Amazon
Coop Home Goods' premium adjustable loft pillow
Better sleep is only a new pillow away. This physician-backed pillow from Coop Home Goods is ideal for all types of sleepers and allows you to adjust the height of the pillow for comfort.

Get it on Amazon for $63.99.
3
Target
A new area or accent rug
A rug can brighten and lift any room, and if you're tired of walking on a bare floor, it can also give your feet some comfort. Accent rugs, area rugs and runners can all be found at Target in various sizes and price points.

Get the bixel tufted rug starting at $30, the medallion tufted and hooked rug starting at $35 and the microplush geo knitted area rug starting at $99 at Target.
4
Amazon
A cotton mattress pad
While we typically remember to replace sheets and comforters, mattress pads can also get filled with dust, dead skin and germs. Replace yours with this breathable version that's filled with a down alternative and comes in sizes twin XL to RV king.

Get it from Amazon starting at $48.90.
5
Amazon
An iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
Leave all the vacuuming in 2022 to this robot vacuum cleaner. It even comes with a charging dock, to which it will return on its own when the battery is low.

Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
6
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's Luxe Core sheet set
With over 16,000 five-star ratings, this 480-thread count Brooklinen sheet set is deserving of a spot on your bed. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, all providing a buttery smooth sleeping experience. The fitted sheet even comes with "long" and "short" side labels to make putting it on easier.

Get it at Brooklinen starting at $135.
7
Target
A set of throw pillows
Whether you're looking for accents to spruce up your couch, beds or loveseats, Target has thousands of decorative throw pillows to choose from, like this stitched square option.

Get your new collection of throw pillows at Target.
8
Amazon
A large-room air purifier
The CDC recommends using air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs and prevent COVID-19 from spreading, and this large-room purifier can tackle an area up to 403 square feet. It claims to remove up to to 99.99% of particles, pollen, pet allergens, smoke and dust.

Get it on Amazon for $219.99.
9
Amazon
An iRobot Braava Jet 240
Robots can not only do your vacuuming, they can do your mopping, too. This robotic mop works similar to the robotic vacuum; it has a precision jet spray and a vibrating cleaning head to help wipe up dirt and stains. It chooses which cleaning mode to use depending on which Braava cleaning pad is loaded (wet, damp or dry).

Get it on Amazon for $199.
10
Parachute
Parachute's Turkish cotton towels
This synthetic dye-free towel set from Parachute comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths. They're all made with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and feature a ribbed design. Get the set in blush, white or cream.

Get it at Parachute for $114.
11
Amazon
A Shark cordless vacuum
The future is cordless vacuuming. This lightweight Shark vacuum has no cords to get in your way on cleaning day and includes a portable charging base. It also comes with a duster crevice tool and pet multi-tool. Get it in rose gold, blue, royal blue, slate grey, blue or green.

Get it on Amazon starting at $239.99.
12
Amazon
A Google Nest thermostat
Google's Energy Star-certified smart thermostat, Google Nest, conserves energy by turning down your a/c automatically when you leave your home and you can even program its settings for everyday use. It's compatible with 85% of heating and cooling systems, but be sure to check yours before buying. (If your thermostat has stranded wires or is labeled 110V or 120V, your system is not compatible.)

Get it on Amazon for $129.99.
13
Amazon
Some Wyze smart color-changing bulbs
Set a mood and create ambiance with these smart bulbs. You can use your voice to turn them off and on, adjust the brightness and also change the color (16 million options, to be exact) depending on what activity you're doing. These bulbs work with with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get them on Amazon starting at $13.77.
14
Amazon
DecoBros' stackable kitchen cabinet organizers
Kitchen-organizing tools are real lifesavers when you have a ton of groceries to put away. Save space and time with these stackable organizers from DecoBros that are great for storing cans, condiments and jars.

Get it on Amazon for $16.87.
15
Amazon
A pack of non-slip velvet hangers
Your clothes deserve some TLC, too, and you can provide it by hanging them up using these space-saving velvet hangers. They grip even your most delicate clothing without creating wrinkles and creases.

Get them on Amazon for $27.99.
16
Society6
New wallpaper for your entire house or accent walls
Even if you're not ready or don't want to commit to plastering wallpaper around every inch of your home, you can still create an eye-catching accent wall with Society6's peel-and-stick wallpaper that's easy to put up and remove.

Get the geometric shapes wallpaper starting at $49 and the mudcloth arrows wallpaper starting at $49 at Society6.
17
Society6
Some new wall art prints
Bring the walls in your home to life with a couple of art prints, which you can frame and place anywhere. Society6 has thousands of designs to choose from, including the "Soft Shapes IV" and "Stay Home No. 1."

See the rest of the designs from Society6.
18
Google Home Mini
A Google Home Mini
This tiny smart device acts as your own in-house personal assistant. It answers questions, provides news updates, plays your favorite tunes, manages everyday tasks and streams videos to your TV through Chromecast, all with just the sound of your voice.

Get it at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $49.
