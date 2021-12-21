As you begin preparing for the new year, consider giving your house a little refresh. Swapping out old or worn linens, replacing bedding, getting your kitchen cabinets organized and just de-cluttering your home in general has been shown to increase productivity and lower stress levels.
For many, especially over the past two years, home is where we spend the most time, and what better way to start a new chapter than with a clean or refreshed slate? Simply adding new home decorations, putting up peel-and-stick wallpaper or investing in a new cleaning gadget are great ways to revamp your space without taking on a major project. And if you love a good theme, consider incorporating Pantone’s color of the year or cozy cabincore decor that’s perfect for the winter months.
Below, we rounded up 18 home items that will make your place feel brand new without having to commit to full-on home renovations.
