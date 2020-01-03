HuffPost Finds

New Year, New Undies: Soma's Having A Massive Sale Right Now

Start off 2020 by updating your underwear drawer with some new bras, boy shorts and briefs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

New year, new you, new undies.
New year, new you, new undies.

A new decade is here and you may be resolving to be a little more organized this year or trying to cook at home more. Or you might be looking to get rid of the old and make room for the new.

Luckily, the start of 2020 has brought some sales to help you replenish your wardrobe with things you’ll actually wear all year. If your underwear drawer needs some love and you’re ready to get rid of anything that’s looking a little tattered, Soma is having its Semi-Annual Sale until Jan. 21.

Now's your chance to snag a bra that you'll actually love at Soma, like this <strong><a href="https://fave.co/2rT2VTh" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">lacy high-necked bra</a></strong>&nbsp;that's on sale.
Now's your chance to snag a bra that you'll actually love at Soma, like this lacy high-necked bra that's on sale.

Soma’s sale section is stocked with lacy bras, bralettes and super soft boyshorts and briefs. Some bras are down to only $20 and the panties have a “buy three, get three” deal. We found the best deals on undies at Soma’s Semi-Annual Sale, including one balconette bra that has over 1,000 reviews and is half-off.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable underwire bras and too-tight panties, and get yourself underwear that’ll support you through the year ahead. If you’re wearing something all day, it should at least be comfortable.

Check out the best deals on undies from Soma’s massive semi-annual sale that’s happening for a limited time:

1
Soma Bralette Heather Lace
Soma
Originally $32, get it now for $10.
2
Embraceable Super Soft High Leg Brief
Soma
Originally $12, get it now for $10. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
3
Enbliss Wireless Bra
Soma
Originally $48, get it now for $21.
4
Vanishing Edge Microfiber High Leg Brief
Soma
Originally $18, get it for $15. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
5
Modal & Lace Wireless Unlined Bra
Soma
Originally $48, get it now for $24.
6
Embraceable Lace Boyshort
Soma
Originally $12, get it now for $10. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
7
Lightest Lift Perfect Coverage Bra
Soma
Originally $58, get it now for $31.
8
Soma Curves High Leg
Soma
Originally $26, get it now for $10. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
9
Lightest Lift Wireless Bra
Soma
Originally $56, get it now for $33.
10
Medium Shaping Shorts With Lace
Soma
Originally $48, get it for $19.
11
Vanishing Back Full Coverage Bra
Soma
Originally $56, get it now for $31.
12
Soma Bralette Lace Plunge Racerback
Soma
Originally $30, get it now for $10.
13
Sensuous Lace High Leg Brief
Soma
Originally $18, get it now for $11. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
14
Lightest Lift Demi Bra
Soma
Originally $58, get it now for $14.
15
Memorable Full Coverage Lace Trim Bra
Soma
Originally $50, get it now for $17.
16
Stunning Support Strapless Bra
Soma
Originally $62, get it now for $14.
17
Embraceable Allover Lace Heather Thong
Soma
Originally $12, get it now for $10. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
18
Stunning Support Balconette Bra
Soma
Originally $60, get it now for $31.
19
Cami Lace Bra
Soma
Originally $50, get it now for $17.
20
Medium Shaping Retro Brief With Lace
Soma
Originally $32, get it now for $13. Soma's having a "buy three, get three free" promotion on panties.
shoppableshoppingfinds salefinds styleBest deals