A new decade is here and you may be resolving to be a little more organized this year or trying to cook at home more. Or you might be looking to get rid of the old and make room for the new.
Luckily, the start of 2020 has brought some sales to help you replenish your wardrobe with things you’ll actually wear all year. If your underwear drawer needs some love and you’re ready to get rid of anything that’s looking a little tattered, Soma is having its Semi-Annual Sale until Jan. 21.
Soma’s sale section is stocked with lacy bras, bralettes and super soft boyshorts and briefs. Some bras are down to only $20 and the panties have a “buy three, get three” deal. We found the best deals on undies at Soma’s Semi-Annual Sale, including one balconette bra that has over 1,000 reviews and is half-off.
Say goodbye to uncomfortable underwire bras and too-tight panties, and get yourself underwear that’ll support you through the year ahead. If you’re wearing something all day, it should at least be comfortable.
Check out the best deals on undies from Soma’s massive semi-annual sale that’s happening for a limited time: