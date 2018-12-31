World News

Watch Countries Around The World Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

From Thailand to France, here's how billions around the world are ringing in 2019.

Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

People the world over found festive ways to usher in the 2019 new year, as the Gregorian calendar’s 2018 year came to a close at midnight on Dec. 31.

Many cities used fireworks to celebrate the new year with a bang. People in different countries also carried out unique traditions ― from Spain, where revelers eat 12 grapes as the clock rings out the 12 strokes of midnight for good luck, to Brazil, where those celebrating beachside have been known to run into the ocean’s waves.

Scroll down to see how nations worldwide greeted the first moments of 2019:

France

Germany

Lebanon

United Arab Emirates

Thailand

Australia

Singapore

Brazil

United Kingdom

Japan

Hong Kong

United States

