Watch Countries Around The World Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

People the world over found festive ways to usher in the 2019 new year, as the Gregorian calendar’s 2018 year came to a close at midnight on Dec. 31.

Many cities used fireworks to celebrate the new year with a bang. People in different countries also carried out unique traditions ― from Spain, where revelers eat 12 grapes as the clock rings out the 12 strokes of midnight for good luck, to Brazil, where those celebrating beachside have been known to run into the ocean’s waves.