New York Assembly Launches Impeachment Probe Into Andrew Cuomo

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday he is authorizing an impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who’s facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement. The Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the investigation “will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution.”

The investigation will be separate from the one currently underway by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Six women, including former employees of Cuomo, have come forward to accuse the high-profile Democrat of sexual misconduct in recent weeks. Their accusations include unwanted touching and kissing and sexually charged conversations.

Cuomo apologized for his behavior last week but countered claims he had ever touched anyone inappropriately.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”

However, Cuomo added, “I’m not going to resign.”

Heastie’s announcement comes two days after Cuomo’s sixth accuser came forward. The unnamed woman is a member of the governor’s executive chamber staff and said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year while she was working at the governor’s mansion.