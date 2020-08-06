New York Attorney General Seeks To Shut Down NRA

The New York attorney general’s office opened its investigation of the NRA in April 2019 after a report from The Trace revealed financial mismanagement in the group that apparently allowed top vendors and executives to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in payouts.

Since then, the gun lobby has started to collapse amid infighting with top executives and ad agency Ackerman McQueen. Board members began jumping ship nearly a year ago after it was discovered that chief executive Wayne LaPierre billed Ackerman McQueen for more than half a million dollars over the years. LaPierre also went on a $39,000 shopping spree at a Beverly Hills store on Ackerman McQueen’s dime, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The NRA is now suing Ackerman McQueen, which led to the ad agency severing ties with the gun lobby and shutting down NRATV, the propaganda arm of the group that served to spew faux-outrage and conspiracy theories.

In a separate lawsuit filed in August 2019 against the NRA’s former second-in-command Oliver North, the NRA alleged that North engaged in an extortion plot to oust LaPierre. North was instead pushed out, he announced at the gun group’s annual event last year.

Leaked NRA documents obtained by HuffPost at the time revealed that North was “deeply concerned about the extraordinary legal fees the NRA has incurred” from attorney Bill Brewer. The letter alleged that $24 million was spent on legal services over a 13-month period in which top executives were receiving massive payouts.