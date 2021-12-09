New York Attorney General To Subpoena Trump In Fraud Investigation: Reports

New York’s attorney general plans to subpoena former President Donald Trump as part of the state’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, according to reports.

Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to have Trump sit for a deposition early next year to question him about whether the Trump Organization manipulated valuations of its real estate properties, The Washington Post first reported Thursday.

If James finds evidence of wrongdoing, she could file a civil lawsuit against Trump, but could not file criminal charges. However, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been conducting a criminal probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices for the last several years. James is also involved in that investigation.

Investigators in the criminal probe have spent more than two years looking into whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of the company’s assets. The probe has already resulted in tax fraud charges against the former president’s company.