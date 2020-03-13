Broadway Speaks Out As Coronavirus Ensures Shows Will Not Go On In NYC

She said the whole ban feels “kind of crazy.”

“I’m like, ‘Whoa, I have a month off. What does that mean financially?’ We’re still figuring out through our union if we’re going to get paid, what we’re going to get paid. It’s rather up in the air.”

Baker’s union is the Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers in live theater. Its executive director, Mary McColl, addressed the concerns of the members in a statement released after Cuomo’s announcement.

“Today’s decision means tremendous uncertainty for thousands who work in the arts, including the prospect of lost income, health insurance and retirement savings,” it reads.

“Equity will use all of our options to advocate for all our members and is engaged at all levels to ensure members are protected and paid. Now is the time for Congress and local governments to put workers first to ensure that everyone who works in the arts and entertainment sector has access to paid leave, health care and unemployment benefits.”

The statement also implored the government to “act, and quickly” to protect both public health and “arts funding at all levels that ensures local arts employers have the resources they need to quickly recover and reopen.” As of Thursday evening, it was still unclear as to what sort of payment and benefits those in the union would be eligible for.

In addition to Baker, other actors in the community shared their unsettled feelings on the ban on social media. Former “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz posted a melancholy video on Twitter, indicating he’d be tightening his belt “extra tight” in the coming weeks.