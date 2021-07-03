Ohio Sewer District Takes NYC Govt's Random Twitter Hit On Cleveland, Craps All Over It

Whoever was running the official New York City government Twitter feed on Friday began the Fourth of July holiday weekend in an unusual way, by taking a seemingly out-of-nowhere shot at Cleveland.

“A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland,” the government’s official account wrote alongside an image of the Big Apple’s iconic skyline.

A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pJC6hDdMvz — City of New York (@nycgov) July 2, 2021

It’s unclear why the account targeted Cleveland with the post. Some commenters speculated it was in response to the billboards that appeared in New York in March urging businesses to relocate to Ohio.

But the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, which operates in Cleveland, didn’t take the tweet lying down.

“Doesn’t NYC have a sewer utility for this kind of crap,” the district fired back, later lightheartedly requesting to “file a report” with New York City Environmental Protection.

doesn’t NYC have a sewer utility for this kind of crap https://t.co/piprdFzC9Q — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) July 3, 2021

@NYCWater i’d like to file a report — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) July 3, 2021

Others chimed in too:

Figure out how to count your election results then get back to me https://t.co/0MpBfEULSW — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) July 2, 2021

NYC woke up today and chose violence https://t.co/NGJlOM6rhA — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 3, 2021

DeBlasio’s intern really going for it as the clock ticks down https://t.co/RFPftoo5kU — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) July 3, 2021

Guess what state a lot of that steel is from? https://t.co/k4tXlq1gRq — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) July 3, 2021

DeBlasio really firing off everything in his drafts before he leaves office https://t.co/rBp4bciVsX — eric toda (@toda) July 3, 2021

Wait why is this happening lol https://t.co/uLjwMqD5LL — Tyler Clifford (@_TylerTheTyler_) July 3, 2021

Tell me your city is insecure without telling me your city is insecure. https://t.co/GuV3Rz79Ij — Benjamin Duer (@bduerREP) July 3, 2021

I love @nycgov..but this is meaner than a rat stealing pizza on the subway! https://t.co/ICdj3UFBTj — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) July 3, 2021

If I worked for the Cleveland tourist bureau I would see this tweet as a huge win. New York City has announced they see The Cleve as a rival. https://t.co/6kNGdZBeiM — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 3, 2021

i’d argue the NYC government should invest more in fact-checking election results than throwing shade https://t.co/gsJUTnGpaQ — Taniel (@Taniel) July 3, 2021

failed states always turn to nationalism. https://t.co/J3pjE3T9oG — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 3, 2021

Get some new material, or someone better to run that account. https://t.co/Vvf1sXaXd9 pic.twitter.com/Z82vELK87D — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 3, 2021