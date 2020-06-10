NYC's Coronavirus Sex Advice Suggests Getting ‘Kinky’ By Doing It On Either Side Of A Wall

Due to the coronavirus, Washington, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, and many other cities have released advisories on how to have safe sex during the pandemic.

But no one published guidelines quite like New York City’s health department, which updated its recommendations Monday and … seemed to suggest that residents embrace glory holes.

“Make it a little kinky,” one suggestion begins. “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.”

And although one could argue that the wording of this recommendation is a bit confusing, many people interpreted it this way on Twitter.

let's get this covid-safe party started pic.twitter.com/VX3GZhi1eF — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) June 10, 2020

Government sanctioned glory holes. 😂 — Vulcan (@merrypranksterr) June 10, 2020

NYC is officially pro-gloryhole? — Corona Mitra (@FlikMage) June 10, 2020

Are emotional walls not good enough? — Lucas (@LucasToGo) June 10, 2020

Yet, as jarring as it is to see a line like that on a government document, it certainly isn’t the only tip on the advisory that some may find hard to swallow.

NYC Health Guidelines:



- Masks

- Six feet apart

- Glory holes



What a wild ass time we're living in. https://t.co/e6vuqFf1wQ — Randy (@pamsson) June 10, 2020

“Wear a face covering or mask,” another suggestions reads. “Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread.”

And the fun doesn’t end there. The advisory caters to all kinds of sexual appetites.

For those who enjoy hooking up with people they meet online, city health officials suggest keeping things virtual.

“Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy ‘Zoom parties’ or chat rooms may be options for you,” the guidelines advise.

And if you enjoy having sex with multiple people at once, New York City wants to remind you “large gatherings of any type are not safe during COVID-19.” But, if “you decide to find a crowd,” the advisory does offer guidance.

“Limit the size of your guest list. Keep it intimate,” it suggests while urging people to “pick larger, more open, and well-ventilated spaces” for any group sex. It also suggests participants bring “an alcohol-based hand sanitizer” to the orgy.

Health officials also encourage New Yorkers to master the art of masturbation by stressing that solo sex will not spread COVID-19, “especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.”

Experts would also like city residents to stop “rimming” for the time being because the “virus has been found in the semen and feces (poop) of people with COVID-19.”

And although that information does blow, health officials also admit that they “still have a lot to learn about COVID-19 and sex.”

“We do not know if COVID-19 can be spread through vaginal or anal sex,” the document says, adding:

“We know that other coronaviruses do not easily spread through sex. This means sex is not likely a common way that COVID-19 spreads.”