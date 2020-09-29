New York City Voters Receive Absentee Ballot Envelopes With Wrong Addresses

A number of voters in New York City on Monday received absentee ballots with return envelopes mislabeled with a different voter’s name and address, adding to the chaos surrounding the influx of mail-in voting this election season.

Amazing, I received my absentee ballot today and @BOENYC has given me someone else’s privacy envelope with their barcode and everything. This election is gonna be a shit show. pic.twitter.com/VNj9yKtaNK — Gary He (@garyhe) September 29, 2020

My mail-in ballot also has someone else's return envelope. This is gonna be a real huge problem, huh. https://t.co/ygx9XgeEE7 pic.twitter.com/JsGxb6yzP5 — Barry Petchesky (@barry) September 28, 2020

The city’s Board of Elections attributed the incorrect envelopes to “an outside vendor error.” A private company was contracted to print and mail the ballot packets, according to Gothamist and WNYC.

Voters who have encountered this problem should call or email the Board of Elections to receive a new, corrected envelope. Returning the ballot with the wrong voter’s name and address would render it invalid.

Across the country, the surge in mail-in voting and a flurry of changing voting procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused headaches for many voters and election officials.

For New York City voters, this is the second ballot printing error this week. Earlier Monday, election officials said the absentee ballots have been mislabeled “absentee military ballot.” The ballots should have read “absentee/military ballot.”

They stressed that these ballots are valid and will be counted.

Note: absentee ballots say “Official Absentee Military Ballot” in the top corner. This is the correct ballot, even if you are not serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/IbtAcdJqL5 — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) September 28, 2020

